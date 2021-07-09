Arcadia University Leads Collaborative $2.8 Million Grant For STEM Curriculum Development
Arcadia University will lead research on how Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) interdisciplinary learning impacts 7th- through 12th-grade student understanding through a grant from the National Science Foundation, in collaboration with La Salle University, Villanova University, and St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pa., along with Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa.aithority.com
