Arcadia University Leads Collaborative $2.8 Million Grant For STEM Curriculum Development

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Arcadia University will lead research on how Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) interdisciplinary learning impacts 7th- through 12th-grade student understanding through a grant from the National Science Foundation, in collaboration with La Salle University, Villanova University, and St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pa., along with Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa.

