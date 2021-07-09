Cancel
GoFormz Launches Integration With Autodesk Construction Cloud

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

New Integration Between GoFormz And Autodesk Build Delivers A Powerful Mobile Forms And Data Capture Solution. GoFormz, the leading mobile forms and data capture platform, announced a new integration with Autodesk Build, part of the Autodesk Construction Cloud® platform. Autodesk Build is a construction management and field collaboration solution that combines technology from PlanGrid® and BIM 360® with additional functionality to connect construction data, workflows, and teams.

