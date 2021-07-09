CDC, FDA Not Sold On Need For Covid Boosters ‘At This Time’

The rollout of vaccines has helped drop the national daily average of new COVID cases in the U.S. over the past six months. But as time passes, experts and officials have begun to question when booster shots will be needed to make sure they can still protect against the virus. The recent arrival and spread of the Delta variant—which is believed to be 60 percent more transmissible than the contagious Alpha variant—has increased pressure on the situation, with some officials concerned that new outbreaks could soon hit areas with low vaccination rates. But according to Angela Rasmussen, PhD, a virus expert and research scientist with the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO), anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need a booster shot as soon as possible.