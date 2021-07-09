Cancel
Public Health

CDC, FDA Not Sold On Need For Covid Boosters ‘At This Time’

khn.org
 10 days ago

Even as vaccine makers lay the groundwork for future shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said in a joint statement that based on the latest data, "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time." Americans...

khn.org

