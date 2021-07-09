Covid Tightens Its Grip On Arkansas As Cases Spike Over 1,000 For Second Day

Only about 35% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Parts of Utah, Louisiana, Wisconsin and California have all reported surges, as well. Arkansas’ coronavirus cases increased by more than 1,000 for the second day in a row Thursday as the state saw another spike in its hospitalizations and deaths. The Department Health reported 1,210 new virus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 354,305. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 49 to 481 and deaths increased by 11 to 5,944. (7/8)