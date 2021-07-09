Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bandwidth Announces Daryl Raiford as New Chief Financial Officer

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrings Global Public Company Experience and Proven Financial Leadership Scaling Growth Across Multiple Sectors Including Software, Telecommunications and Technology. Bandwidth Inc., a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, announced Daryl Raiford will be its new Chief Financial Officer beginning in August. A former executive at global companies including Ribbon Communications, Freescale Semiconductor, Travelport and Hewlett-Packard, Raiford brings extensive experience in public company financial management, strategic M&A and growth delivery. He will join Bandwidth July 12 as Executive Vice President and is expected to succeed Jeff Hoffman as Chief Financial Officer next month after the filing of the company’s quarterly report for its second fiscal quarter of 2021. Bandwidth previously announced Hoffman’s plans to step down after 10 years at the company.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Management#Cloud Communications#Chief Financial Officer#Ribbon Communications#Freescale Semiconductor#Hewlett Packard#M A#Genband#Sonus Networks#Ribbon#Eci Telecom Ltd#Chief Accounting Officer#Business Transformation#Nxp Semiconductors#Travelport Worldwide Ltd#Orbitz#Blackstone Group#Americas#Corporate Controller#Compaq Computer Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Country
Netherlands
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nathalie ROOS, Chief Executive Officer Of Ipsos

Paris, July 19, 2021 - Ipsos announces the appointment of Nathalie Roos as Chief Executive Officer. The recruitment of Nathalie Roos is the culmination of a rigorous selection process carried out since mid-2019 by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of Ipsos with a view to separating the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Didier Truchot, the Company's founder, will be Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ipsos SA, while Nathalie Roos will be Chief Executive Officer.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDP) Appoints Marcel Konrad as new CFO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX: MEDXF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcel Konrad as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Konrad succeeds Roland Boivin, who is stepping down after nearly a decade in the role. Mr. Boivin has agreed to stay on in an advisory capacity in order to help ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities to Mr. Konrad over the next approximately three months.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
TheStreet

Prelude Therapeutics Announces Appointment Of Martin Babler To Its Board Of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the appointment of Martin Babler to its Board of Directors. Mr. Babler brings to Prelude over 25 years of pharmaceutical and biotech experience, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Principia Biopharma until its acquisition by Sanofi S.A. in October 2020. Mr. Babler will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.
Businessaithority.com

NetFortris Strengthens Sales Leadership Team With The Addition Of 3 Tech Sales Executives

Managed Services Provider Adds Telecom and IT Sales Professionals Nathan Pavelka, Rik Eppard and Darrell Royal. NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
Businessaithority.com

ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition Of IndraSoft

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, and creative, fields across the commercial and government sectors, announced the acquisition of IndraSoft Inc., a leading cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions provider to the federal government. IndraSoft’s team of more than 220 highly skilled consultants will be integrated into the ECS Missions Solutions business unit.
Businessaithority.com

Telos Corporation Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Mark Bendza, accomplished corporate finance executive, to serve as CFO of leading cybersecurity company. Telos Corporation a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, announced it has appointed Mark Bendza as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective July 19, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO as it Prepares to Scale Operations Across its Diversified Portfolio of Operating Subsidiaries

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in Ehome and property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce its board of directors appointed Tung Moe Chan as the Company's co-CEO, effective July 1, 2021.
Businessaithority.com

One Equity Partners Completes Strategic Investment in Cicor Technologies Ltd.

New Investment Positions Leading Electronic Manufacturing Services Business for Transformative Growth in Highly Fragmented Market. One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm, announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 29 percent stake in Cicor Technologies Ltd., a leading Swiss provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”), to become the Company’s largest shareholder.
Businessmartechseries.com

Frontier Communications Names Erin Kurtz Chief Communications Officer

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., today announced that Erin Kurtz has joined the Company as Chief Communications Officer. Ms. Kurtz comes to Frontier from XPO Logistics, Inc. where she was Senior Vice President, Communications. She reports to Nick Jeffery, Frontier’s Chief Executive Officer. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Massimo Arrigoni,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International (AEI) Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) (the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in Ehome and property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce its board of directors appointed Tung Moe Chan as the Company's co-CEO, effective July 1, 2021.
Businessaithority.com

KnowledgeHound Announces Laura Baker As New Chief Executive Officer

KnowledgeHound, the world’s only search-based analytics solution for survey data, announced exciting changes to its executive team. Eight years after founding and leading KnowledgeHound, Kristi Zuhlke is transitioning into an advisory role. Laura Baker, Chief Revenue Officer, will take over as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, and Brock Jones, KnowledgeHound’s current COO and a driving force in the company’s success to date, will also take on increased responsibilities.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

BIMI International Medical Appoints Amy Xue As CFO

Healthcare products and services provider BIMI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI) has appointed Amy Xue as its Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2021. BIMI, which recently changed its name from BOQI International Medical Inc., dismissed Jun Jia as its Chief Financial Officer, effective May 20, 2021. Xue’s compensation shall...
Columbia, MOdallassun.com

EquipmentShare Completes $230M Funding Round to Expand Technology and U.S. Footprint, Announces News Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / EquipmentShare, an equipment and digital solutions provider serving the construction industry, announces the completion of a $230 million funding round led by Tiger Global Management, The Spruce House Partnership and RedBird Capital Partners, with additional participation from Tru Arrow Partners and existing investors Romulus, Insight Partners and Anchorage Capital Group. These fundraising efforts provide capital for EquipmentShare to launch its core technology solution, T3, the operating system for construction, and expand its suite of technology solutions. This investment round also allows the company to increase its national footprint to better serve the needs of its customers.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

Panayiotis T. Foutros Resigns from PrimeXM as Group Chief Financial Officer

Panayiotis T. Foutros, PrimeXM Group Chief Financial Officer, has announced his formal resignation from his position at the FX trading industry technology provider. After spending over two years at the Cyprus-based firm, Foutros unveiled via LinkedIn that his tenure in the company came to an end. “Given this opportunity, I...
BusinessMySanAntonio

New Chief Financial Officer Joins Convoso Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Convoso, developer and provider of contact center software solutions, announced the appointment this week of Edward Chung as Chief Financial Officer, a key addition to the leadership team at the Company. Ed brings years of leadership experience advising on and managing the financial operations...
EconomyForConstructionPros.com

SafeAI Expands to Canada, Announces New Chief Revenue Officer

SafeAI, a global provider of autonomous heavy equipment, announced its continued global expansion with its entry into Canada. To accelerate growth internationally, including in Canada, the company also announced that David Prusinski has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. With booming construction and mining industries, Canada is a natural...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Capture Higher Ed Announces New Chief Operating Officer, Matt Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Capture Higher Ed has hired ed tech veteran Matt Smith as its new chief operating officer. He will help oversee solution and service delivery to Capture’s clients — higher education institutions of all kinds — helping them identify, convert and enroll their future students. “After...
Businessaithority.com

Kochava Announces New Executive Appointments

Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, announced two new executive appointments to enable continued seismic growth. Nicolas Beraudo will serve as the new Chief Revenue Officer and Bryce Kliewer as the new Chief Operating Officer at Kochava. “These additions to our executive team are...
Businessaithority.com

NextPlay Technologies Appoints Mark Vange as Chief Technology Officer

NextPlay Technologies, Inc , a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, reported today the appointment of Mark Vange as the company’s chief technology officer. Mr. Vange has been acting in the same capacity at both HotPlay Thailand and Hot Now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy