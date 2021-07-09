Cancel
TeamViewer Recognized as a Finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams Partner of the Year

By AIT News Desk
 10 days ago

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft 2021 Apps & Solutions for Microsoft Teams Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

