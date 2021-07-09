Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan GOP Drops Proposed Signature Verification for Voters

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state GOP has dropped a controversial legislative proposal requiring poll workers to verify voter signatures before every ballot is cast. Last month, the Republican-controlled House passed legislation along party lines that would require the Michigan Secretary of State to provide polling places access to state voter files so workers could compare signatures, a provision strongly opposed by Democrats, voting rights groups and many local clerks across the state.

