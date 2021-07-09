Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Voyager Digital to Lead Cryptocurrency Education for Pro Football Players

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Voyager Named the Official Crypto Partner for the Inaugural Players Symposium. Invitation-only Event Focuses on Wealth-building Strategies Across Financial, Entrepreneurial, and Marketing Industries for Professional Athletes. Voyager Digital Ltd., the fastest growing, major US platform for cryptocurrency investing and trading, announced it is the official cryptocurrency partner for the inaugural...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Football Players#Financial Education#American Football#Voyager Digital#Subnation Media#The Players Symposium#Co Founder#Trench Made Gaming#Gridiron Gaming Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Education
News Break
Crypto
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
NFL
News Break
Esports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

Voyager Is the Official Crypto Partner for the Inaugural Players Symposium

Voyager’s CEO Steve Ehrlich said, “Voyager is proud to support the first annual Players Symposium to help educate professional athletes about cryptocurrency, which is one of today’s most effective tools for building wealth. We believe in the power of crypto. It plays an important role in long-term financial goals and is a new asset class individuals can have as a way to diversify their portfolios. We’re excited to share our crypto knowledge at the symposium. Athletes are continually presented with business opportunities, and it’s essential for them to be equipped with the best resources to make financial decisions.”
NFLYardbarker

Dante Stills Named a Top 50 Player by Pro Football Focus

Senior West Virginia defensive end Dante Stills was slated as the 35th-best player in the country by Pro Football Focus earlier this week in their release of the top 50 players heading into the 2021 season. Stills emerged as a mauler in the run game last year and was undoubtedly...
NFL247Sports

Tyler Linderbaum named third-best college football player by Pro Football Focus

Throughout the past several months, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has been all over the headlines for his stellar play during the past two seasons. That noise is only going to continue to get louder over the next regular season. Last season, the 21-game starter was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the nation's top center.
NFLThrive Global

Pro Football & Basketball Players Aren’t the Only Ones Working Hard

When it’s game time, you are focused primarily on one thing: the win. Regardless of which sport or team you’re watching, your attention is centralized on the players running up and down the field or court to carry their (and your) team to victory. After all, the players are the ones who reap the benefits of fame, fortune, and opportunity for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to the game.
NFLPosted by
MONTCO.Today

As NFL’s First Openly Gay Player, West Chester Native’s Path to Pro Football Was Anything but Common

As a football player who never started a game in high school and walked on in college, Carl Nassib took an unconventional route to the pinnacle of his sport. West Chester native Carl Nassib recently became the first active NFL player to publicly identify as gay, but his path to America’s most popular sports league was anything but common – or guaranteed, writes Andrew Beaton for The Wall Street Journal.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal join football's cryptocurrency revolution as they sign partnership to launch $AFC Fan Token... which promises to allow fans influence on club decisions through digital polls

Arsenal have become the second Premier League club to enter the world of cryptocurrency as they announced they will launch the $AFC Fan Token. The north London side have partnered with Chiliz, the leading global blockchain providers for the sports and entertainment industry, and will launch the token on the Socios.com app.
Internetaithority.com

Mastera Debuts All-in-One Teaching Platform for Coaches, Trainers and Other Professionals

Veteran tech executives launch innovative platform for professionals looking to interact with clients and grow their businesses online. Mastera announced the launch of an innovative new teaching platform for coaches, trainers and other professionals that combines live video via Zoom, billing, subscriptions, customer relationship management (CRM) and more. Mastera’s all-in-one platform is a cloud-based service that helps busy professionals increase revenue through the monetization of online classes, deeper client engagement and automated business processes. Hundreds of professionals including forward-thinking organizations such as The Alaska Club, Main Line Health Fitness & Wellness, Florida Power Yoga and Kindness Collective are already utilizing Mastera to extend their brick-and-mortar businesses to live cross-border enterprises.
Footballwrul.com

Carmi Junior Pro Football Signups Announced

It’s time to start thinking about Carmi Junior Pro Football. Signups are coming up on Saturday, July 17th and also Saturday, July 24th, from 8am – 11am each day. Coaches Chris Myers and Spud Egbert say signups will be held at the football practice field at the end of College Boulevard. All White County kids age 5th through 8th grades are eligible to participate. All equipment except cleats are provided and sign up fee is $30. If you have any questions about Carmi Junior Pro Football, reach Egbert directly at 618-383-1933.
NFLchatsports.com

Titans Offseason Rumors: Tennessee Titans Ranked The 12th Best Team In The NFL According To PFF

The Tennessee Titans have been ranked the 12th best team in the NFL entering the 2021 NFL Season. The Titans last season made an amazing playoff run all the way to the AFC conference championship where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 35-24. Should the Titans be ranked higher on PFF’s list? The Titans division rivals the Indianapolis Colts ranked at 11th even though the Titans are favorites to win the AFC South. The Titans also added superstar receiver Julio Jones, who was arguably the most dominant receiver this past decade. Harrison Graham from Chat Sports gives you the latest news on the Tennessee Titans in today’s video.
Video Gamesaithority.com

Trail Redefines The Future Of Gaming With Zero-friction Gaming Platform For The Browser

Trail Releases Developer Tools To Bring Accessible, High-quality Gaming To The Browser. No Downloads, No Installs, No Paywalls – Just Play. Trail, the game distribution platform that makes meaningful and engaging play ultra-accessible, officially came out of stealth mode to publicly launch its SDK, enabling game developers to deliver studio-quality games, with a focus on those created in Unity, to the browser. Trail’s mission is to bring down the barriers to gaming by providing creators with tools to make their games more accessible, easily discoverable and virally shareable – with games just one click away from billions of potential players. Downloads and installations get in the way of fun; Trail removes those obstacles to make zero-friction gaming a reality. No hassles, just play.
NFLcardiachill.com

Pitt pass rush ranked No. 8 in nation by Pro Football Focus

Under Pat Narduzzi, Pitt has developed a reputation as one of the top defensive programs in the nation, and it appears that expectations remain high for the Panthers defense ahead of the 2021 season, as the Pitt pass-rush unit was ranked eighth in the nation by Pro Football Focus on Friday.
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Hurricanes D’Eriq King top 25 player by Pro Football Focus

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King is the 23rd ranked player and third-best signal-caller in rankings of the Top 50 players in College Football for the 2021 season by Pro Football Focus. King had a scintillating first season with Miami in 2021. King completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 2,686 yards, 23 TDs and five interceptions.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans land at 12 in recent NFL power ranking, behind a rival

Think back to June 6th. That was the day the Tennessee Titans, in the minds of some, stopped being a very good team and became one of the favorites to win the AFC. That was the day they traded their second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and their fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons to land Julio Jones.
Businessaithority.com

Global Consulting Firm Star Acquires Pro4People, Creating Powerhouse In MedTech Development And Regulatory Consulting

Star, a global technology company connecting end-to-end strategy, design and engineering services, announced its acquisition of Pro4People, a leading software consultancy based in Wroclaw, Poland, specializing in regulated MedTech and Digital Healthcare. Founder and Chairman of Star Juha Christensen highlights how “This acquisition further strengthens our market leadership position. We...
NFL49erswebzone.com

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers considering alternate red helmet...
NFLSports Illustrated

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Announces Retirement From NFL

Former Ohio State wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. announced on Friday evening that he is retiring after 14 years in the NFL. “I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said during a press conference at Cleveland Glenville High School. “Being able to go out peacefully is all I wanted."
NFLthehivesports.com

BYU: Brady Christensen NFL Player Profile

While the headline for BYU on NFL Draft weekend was seeing star quarterback Zach Wilson drafted second overall, several other Cougars are trying to make their mark on the league. Look no further than third round pick Brady Christensen for that. What kind of impact can he have on Carolina’s offense in year one? Can he become a successful NFL Tackle? Nick Chandler joins again to discuss what attributes make Christensen a steal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy