Voyager Digital to Lead Cryptocurrency Education for Pro Football Players

Trail Releases Developer Tools To Bring Accessible, High-quality Gaming To The Browser. No Downloads, No Installs, No Paywalls – Just Play. Trail, the game distribution platform that makes meaningful and engaging play ultra-accessible, officially came out of stealth mode to publicly launch its SDK, enabling game developers to deliver studio-quality games, with a focus on those created in Unity, to the browser. Trail’s mission is to bring down the barriers to gaming by providing creators with tools to make their games more accessible, easily discoverable and virally shareable – with games just one click away from billions of potential players. Downloads and installations get in the way of fun; Trail removes those obstacles to make zero-friction gaming a reality. No hassles, just play.