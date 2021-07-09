Debra Squyres Joins HackerRank As Chief Customer Officer
HackerRank, the developer skills company, announced that Debra Squyres has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Debra will lead the customer success, solutions engineering, customer support, and the newly-formed professional services team. She will drive programs and transformation to ensure her teams are empowered with the tools, training, and organizational structure to deliver exceptional customer value and experience, remaining trusted advisors to HackerRank customers.aithority.com
