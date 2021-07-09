Fans will not be at the Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns

Since the Olympic Games in Tokyo are right around the corner, here is a little refresher of some memorable swim moments from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Of course, we must start off with the GOAT, Michael Phelps. Phelps made his first Olympic appearance in the 2000 Sydney Olympics at 15 years old, placing fifth in the 200-meter butterfly. Phelps ended his swim career after the Rio games, where he claimed six more medals – five gold and one silver. Phelps earned his fourth consecutive win in the 200 individual medley and finished off his career with a gold in the 400 medley relay. Another memorable moment from Phelps was his iconic “death glare” at rival Chad le Clos in the ready room before the semifinals of the 200 butterfly. With 28 medals, 23 of them gold, Phelps holds the title of being the most decorated Olympian in history.