Kansas City, MO

Semi crash closes portion of 169 Highway Friday morning

By Katelyn Brown
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pm44k_0as0rFqi00

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed part of 169 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near the on-ramp from 9 Highway.

A semi could be seen laying across all of the southbound lanes and part of the northbound lanes.

KCPD said the driver was injured, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

A tow truck was ordered to remove the tractor and trailer. The highway remained closed until 11:20 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
