The Best Hiking Backpacks for Summer 2021
Now that everyone is getting back into the swing of things, summer travel is opening up, and hiking trips are being planned, it’s time to invest in your ultimate hiking backpack or your backpacking backpack. Is there a difference? For thru-hikers, the terminology remains about the same, but for clarity, we’ll call them hiking backpacks (while knowing they’re meant for longer hikes that involve camping, making them different from day packs).spy.com
