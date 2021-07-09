Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Pratt holds talks over The Tomorrow War sequel

By Celebretainment
Parsons Sun
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Pratt is in talks to make a sequel to 'The Tomorrow War'. The 42-year-old actor stars in the new action film and Amazon Studios has already entered into negotiations with Chris over a possible sequel. The studio is also keen to re-hire director director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach...

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Edwin Hodge
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#Amazon Studios#Amazon Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Will Smith Is Dead In The Future In The Tomorrow War

As a big budget sci-fi blockbuster revolving around a small band of humans trying to fend off the threat of an alien invasion that premiered over the July 4th weekend, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War was always going to invite at least some comparisons to Independence Day, but the former made a point of name-dropping Will Smith as being dead in the 2051 timeline.
MoviesMovieWeb

Star-Lord Vs. Thor Rivalry Will Continue in Love and Thunder Teases Chris Pratt

One of the most unexpectedly welcome gems in the massive crossover event that was Avengers: Infinity War was when fans got to see Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, encounter Chris Hemsworth's Thor for the first time. The meeting was fraught with tension, with both heroes engaging in some hilariously passive-aggressive intimidation tactics. In a recent interview, Pratt confirmed that the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will see a return of that dynamic.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Chris Pratt swears ‘The Tomorrow War’ is not his ‘Terminator,’ says he ‘pales in comparison as a hero’ to father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger

Pound for pound, Chris Pratt’s new sci-fi thriller The Tomorrow War probably most resembles other alien-attack movies like Independence Day and War of the Worlds. But given that Pratt plays a gun-toting soldier traveling through time to stop an apocalypse at the hands of nonhuman combatants, the project — which Pratt also produced — one can’t help to compare it to certain franchise that legendarily starred his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Tomorrow War’: Amazon Reportedly Planning a Sequel to the Sci-fi Monster Movie

Paramount and Skydance’s sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, and I was personally delighted to discover over the weekend that it’s a hell of a good time. It’s big silly fun with a lot of heart, centered on a future war with aliens that citizens in the present are drafted into. And make no mistake, it’s a MONSTER MOVIE.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

The Tomorrow War 2 in Works at Amazon Studios; Chris Pratt’s Film Is Getting a Sequel After Garnering Raving Reviews From the Critics

Amazon Studios and Skydance have started developing a follow-up movie to their latest hit The Tomorrow War. The Chris Pratt-starrer debuted on streamer Amazon Prime Video last week and was appreciated by the critics for its action and performances. Chris Mackay, who directed the sci-fi action movie, and Pratt will return for the sequel, reported Deadline. The Tomorrow War Review: Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Film Leaves Fans Divided.
MoviesCollider

Chris Pratt and Edwin Hodge on ‘The Tomorrow War’ and the Film's Unconventional Structure

With director Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with actors Chris Pratt and Edwin Hodge about making the time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster. Written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War is about a group of time travelers that arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that 30 years in the future a war is being lost against a deadly alien race that could signal the end of all life on our planet. This leads to the world banding together to send both soldiers and civilians to the future to join the battle. Pratt plays a former member of the military who is one of the many drafted into service. The Tomorrow War also stars Sam Richardson, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Jasmine Mathews, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von, and Keith Powers. The film's producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner, with executive producers including Pratt as well as Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Tomorrow War Director Says A Sequel Could Explore The White Spikes’ Origin

Amazon’s new sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War is a unique proposition in more ways than one. Not only is it one of the most expensive productions to ever debut exclusively on streaming services, but it’s also a rare big-budget epic that isn’t based on an existing property. It also doesn’t concern itself with laying the foundations for sequels, prequels, spinoffs, or cinematic universes, either.
Moviesphindie.com

The Tomorrow War (dir. Chris McKay): Film review

I’m not sure why I thought that The Tomorrow War was based on a young adult novel, but I’m glad I did, because it allowed me to approach the material with the concessions that I typically offer YA adaptations. What I mean is that the film has a fair amount of cheese, and a certain look to it that, had I known it was an original script, probably would have felt even more silly than it already does. We can get into that shortly, but as it stands, I found The Tomorrow War to be quite enjoyable, even with the knowledge that the accidental goofiness within is not the result of a younger target audience combined with the structural difficulties inherent to adapting a novel. It’s far from a perfect flick by any means, but as far as mostly-family-friendly blockbuster actioners go, it’s legit.
MoviesGizmodo

The Tomorrow War: What Director Chris Mckay Wants You to Know

Amazon original film The Tomorrow War is now streaming on Prime Video. The time travel science fiction film stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodges. The film is directed by Chris Mckay, written by Zack Dean with executive producers Chris Pratt, Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer.
MoviesComicBook

The Tomorrow War Director Teases Potential Sequels or Spinoffs

The Tomorrow War hit Amazon this month and has gotten some fairly mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Currently, the movie stands at a 52% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it did manage to swing a pretty impressive 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 2 out of 5 and called it "a watered-down experience." However, despite the lukewarm reception, the movie's popularity on Amazon could lead to a follow-up. In fact, director Chris McKay recently teased that a sequel or prequel is possible.
MoviesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Interview: Chris McKay On Making ‘The Tomorrow War’ Today

Amazon’s July 4th blockbuster on Prime Video, The Tomorrow War, reunites star Chris Pratt and director Chris McKay, who previously worked together on The LEGO Movie. But those expecting another genre-spoofing comedy are in for a surprise. The Tomorrow War is an intense and dark sci-fi thriller, with Pratt as a war veteran turned science teacher who gets drafted into action to help repel an alien invasion in the year 2051.
MoviesA.V. Club

A Tomorrow War sequel is already in early development

Director Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War wasn’t exactly a revolutionarily unique sci-fi action movie, but it is a movie with a big star and pretty general appeal that Amazon Prime subscribers can watch for free, making it (supposedly) a reasonably big hit for the streaming platform—though it wasn’t originally an Amazon project, since the company picked up the rights to it after it lost its theatrical release because of COVID. Naturally, then, Amazon Studios and Skydance are eager to stay in the Tomorrow War business, with Deadline reporting that the two studios are currently in talks with original distributor Paramount to produce a sequel to the film, with main cast members Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons set to return (in addition to McKay, who would once again direct).
MoviesETOnline.com

'The Tomorrow War' Director Promises More Betty Gilpin in the Sequel (Exclusive)

Movies theaters may be reopening their doors for a summer of superhero flicks and franchise tentpoles, but streamers -- our cinematic saviors this past year -- won't be left out of the blockbuster game: Take The Tomorrow War, Amazon's big alien invasion action flick now streaming on Prime Video. The movie concerns a war happening 30 years in the future, with humanity on the brink of extinction after a species of not-so-peaceful extraterrestrials arrive on Earth. A group of time travelers return to our present day to recruit soldiers and everyday civilians alike to be transported to 2051 and join the fight, with Chris Pratt starring as a high school teacher and veteran plucked from the past to save the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy