Allyson Felix shared if she would compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after her final stint in the Olympics this summer in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. Allyson Felix isn’t opposed to trading in her running shoes for dancing shoes after she wraps up her Olympic career. The 35-year-old track and field sprinter is currently gearing up for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which Allyson claims will be her final Olympic appearance. So with a fairly free schedule in her near future, Allyson may receive an offer to appear on Dancing with the Stars — and odds are that Allyson would accept that offer. “I would be open to fun opportunities, I would think,” Allyson EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife of possibly appearing on the ABC dance competition series. (NOTE: this interview was conducted before the drug-related suspension of Allyson’s teammate, Sha’Carri Richardson.)