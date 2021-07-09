Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Give Me Five: Awards Bucs Could Win in 2021

By Scott Smith, Carmen Vitali
buccaneers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I noted in setting up Carmen's Give Me Five topic on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had exactly one Pro Bowl selection in 2020. In retrospect, that seems laughable. I'm actually not laughing, but I am willing to bet that won't happen again in 2021. Whether or not the Buccaneers are successful in their quest to repeat as league champs, last year's run has certainly shined a light on a number of star-caliber players in Tampa.

www.buccaneers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bucs#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tampa Bay#Pro Bowler#Panthers#Broncos#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Football Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

Give Me Five: Favorite Plays from the Super Bowl Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Our 'list with a twist' week begins with Carmen Vitali calling an audible and answering Scott Smith's call for her favorite plays from just the Super Bowl, with a detailed breakdown of each one by Scott Smith & Carmen Vitali. If you've been to the movies lately...
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Give Me Five: Bucs Who Will Produce More in 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers From O.J. Howard to Antoine Winfield, Jr., Carmen Vitali responds to Scott Smith's prompt with the players she expects to experience a rise in statistical production this season by Scott Smith & Carmen Vitali. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, so it stands to reason...
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Colts WR has hilarious response to Peyton Manning’s comments on Demaryius Thomas

Earlier this offseason, Jim Irsay was adamant in declaring that a new golden era of Indianapolis Colts football is on the horizon and will last for the next decade. Of course, the previous golden era — that featured stars like Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Dwight Freeney and Reggie Wayne, among others — lasted approximately 10 years and brought home a championship in 2006.
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Trade For QBs Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson? Theismann's Take

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are two of the best QBs of their respective generations, with something else in common: Disgruntlement with their present situations. Rodgers, 37, wants out of Green Bay and has not reported to camp. Watson, 25, has stated since the hiring of the new front office that he would not return to the Houston Texans despite signing a $156 million extension in September of last season.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports predicts resolution in Deshaun Watson saga

The status of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains unclear as the 25-year-old deals with numerous sexual assault allegations and has been asked to be traded. In a recent article by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, La Canfora predicted the outcome of the Watson saga with the NFL and Houston.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Deshaun Watson Worked Out With 2 Young NFL Quarterbacks This Week

Deshaun Watson‘s status remains totally up in the air for the 2021 NFL season, but he is getting ready. This week, he’s been working out with fellow clients of agent David Mulugheta, including two very notable young quarterbacks: Justin Fields and Jordan Love. Mulugheta posted video to his Instagram stories...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Texans QB Deshaun Watson training with Justin Fields, Jordan Love

It's unclear if Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be on the field, for multiple reasons, when the 2021 NFL regular season begins. However, he's training as if he will be. Watson has been working out with Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' Parsons Buys Mom New Home in Dallas

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons recently made good on a promise to this mother with his new NFL contract. The Cowboys' 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, who will get $17 million guaranteed over his four-year rookie deal (including a $9 million signing bonus and a team option for Year 5), used some of that money to purchase his mother a brand new home in the Dallas area.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Rumors

There continues to be a lot of speculation about the future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently under investigation after more than a dozen women accused the star quarterback of sexual misconduct. It’s unclear what type of punishment Watson could be facing from the NFL. However, the star quarterback is currently preparing to play this season.
NFLAOL Corp

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree dies at 23

Former Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree has died. He was 23. Illinois announced Roundtree's death on Friday afternoon. Roundtree was paralyzed in a 2019 swimming accident ahead of his third season with the team. Roundtree suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019 after he jumped off a boat...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Deshaun Watson Remains ‘Intrigued’ In 1 AFC Team

Headed into NFL training camp, much remains unclear about the future of Deshaun Watson in the NFL. Amidst his ongoing legal situation and his desire to leave the Houston Texans, the 25-year-old quarterback might not be on the field come Week 1. At one point, trade rumors containing Watson’s name...

Comments / 0

Community Policy