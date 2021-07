For MAHLE, climate protection is the key task for shaping future mobility. The technology group therefore expressly welcomes the approach adopted by the EU Commission of defining a path towards climate neutrality. However, MAHLE does not consider that the proposals made by the Commission maintain the balance which is required between environmental protection, technology and employment. The EU Commission has finally abandoned the approach of technology neutrality. “The prescription of specific technology is in contradiction with the principles of a free market and competition to which MAHLE is committed. This approach will jeopardize value creation and, in the final resort, employment in Germany and Europe,” says Michael Frick, CFO of the MAHLE Group and Chairman of the Group Board of Management (ad interim).