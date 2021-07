PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Options are being looked at by Homeless Services of Aroostook to assist the tenants that will be displaced from transitional housing in October. In mid-June, the City of Presque Isle decided not to renew the lease they held with the Homeless Services of Aroostook’s transitional housing. The city is looking to take back control of four transitional housing units that are home to eight families, some of which have multiple children. To try to help the tenants, the General Manager of the Homeless Services of Aroostook, Lisa McLaughlin and her team helped put together an information packet on possible rental units for the City of Presque Isle Housing Authority. But, they are not stopping here.