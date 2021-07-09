Cancel
Chadbourn, NC

Editorial: Chadbourn, like a lot of small towns, is fighting rising tide of violence

By The News Reporter info@nrcolumbus.com
 10 days ago

Chadbourn is formulating a plan that hopes to curb violence after three people were murdered and another injured at a Fourth of July weekend gathering. Chadbourn Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said Wednesday that he’s asking council to consider a plan that includes additional officers, more help from the sheriff’s office, a gun buy-back program, funds for a crime stoppers program, and a community crisis response team.

#Gang Violence#Domestic Violence#Guns#Urban Areas#The Washington Post#The Gun Violence Archive#The Chadbourn Council#Chestnut
