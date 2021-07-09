Cancel
NFL

Jaguars roster: DT Taven Bryan on the fringe ahead of training camp

By Carlos Sanchez
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith all the attention players such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. are getting ahead of training camp, it’s easy to forget defensive tackle Taven Bryan is still on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster. Will that still be the case in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season?

