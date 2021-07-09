Jaguars roster: DT Taven Bryan on the fringe ahead of training camp

Colts’ GM Chris Ballard says he would rather save cap space for the future than overpay a player in free agency. “We’ve got good players out of free agency, and we’ve been successful,” Ballard said, via Jonathan X. Simmons of the Indianapolis Star. “We’re just not the biggest fans of right out the gate free agency where you’re paying B players A-plus money, which is gonna affect down the line. There’s a cost to that. Our players know we want to keep them. We’ve done a pretty good job so far of keeping the players we wanted to keep in-house. We feel like we have a really good. I know culture gets thrown around, but we do. I think we have a really good culture. It’s one of accountability. One where they care about each other, and one where they want to win and do special things.”