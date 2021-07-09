Cancel
How to get emergency alerts about California wildfires and other disasters

By Lisa M. Krieger
East Bay Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfire season is here. And because a fire can start and spread in mere moments, the best way to survive is to get out of the fire’s path – quickly. Every fire season there are countless reports of people who relied on alerts that never arrived because they didn’t know they needed to sign up for them. In other instances, the equipment failed. Or the alert arrived, but residents were confused about how and where to evacuate.

