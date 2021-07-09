Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Drug Screen Reveals 7 Potential Inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 Replication

technologynetworks.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint research group from KAIST and Institut Pasteur Korea has identified repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment through virtual screening and cell-based assays. The research team suggested the strategy for virtual screening with greatly reduced false positives by incorporating pre-docking filtering based on shape similarity and post-docking filtering based on interaction similarity. This strategy will help develop therapeutic medications for COVID-19 and other antiviral diseases more rapidly. This study was reported at the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral Drugs#Inhibitors#Replication#Kaist#Institut Pasteur Korea#Vero#Omipalisib#Pnas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Medical Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Two-Dose Novavax Vaccine Protects Against SARS-CoV-2 Infection

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A two-dose regimen of the NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax) recombinant nanoparticle vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has efficacy of 89.7 percent in adults, according to a study published online June 30 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Paul T. Heath,...
ScienceEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2 encoded miRNA is a biomarker for stratification of severe patients

In a retrospective, multi-centre cohort study conducted by researchers from Nanjing University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Jinling Hospital and the Second Hospital of Nanjing, a microRNA-like small RNA encoded by SARS-CoV-2 was identified in the serum of COVID-19 patients, which can be developed as a non-invasive biomarker for stratification of severe patients from mild/moderate ones and for identification of high-risk individuals before clinical manifestation of severe symptoms. This biomarker ensures proper allocation of patients to different levels of medical facilities and allows more effective control of the pandemic and relief of social economic burdens.
Sciencebiospace.com

Data Supports Use of Anti-Parasitic Drug Ivermectin in COVID-19 Patients, Study Shows

Use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin could reduce COVID-19-related deaths, data from a peer-reviewed study shows. The study, published last week in the American Journal of Therapeutics, analyzed data from multiple clinical studies assessing ivermectin as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Ivermectin, which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, which are two conditions caused by parasitic worms, has anti-inflammatory properties. Ivermectin has also been approved as a topical treatment for head lice. The scientific team wanted to determine the impact this drug would have against COVID-19, particularly in reducing infection and mortality. And, from what the research suggests, the team is confident in the efficacy of ivermectin against COVID-19.
Cancerophthalmologytimes.com

CRISPR-Cas13b prevents SARS-CoV-2 transmission in laboratory study

Australian researchers reported investigating the potential use of CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, to stop SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission in infected human cells. Australian researchers are investigating the potential use of CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, to stop SARS-CoV-2 virus transmission in infected human cells, with the hope that this may result in development of treatments for COVID-19.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Intranasal gene therapy to prevent infection by SARS-CoV-2 variants

PLoS Pathog. 2021 Jul 15;17(7):e1009544. doi: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1009544. eCollection 2021 Jul. SARS-CoV-2 variants have emerged with enhanced pathogenicity and transmissibility, and escape from pre-existing immunity, suggesting first-generation vaccines and monoclonal antibodies may now be less effective. Here we present an approach for preventing clinical sequelae and the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants. First, we affinity matured an angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) decoy protein, achieving 1000-fold binding improvements that extend across a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants and distantly related, ACE2-dependent coronaviruses. Next, we demonstrated the expression of this decoy in proximal airway when delivered via intranasal administration of an AAV vector. This intervention significantly diminished clinical and pathologic consequences of SARS-CoV-2 challenge in a mouse model and achieved therapeutic levels of decoy expression at the surface of proximal airways when delivered intranasally to nonhuman primates. Importantly, this long-lasting, passive protection approach is applicable in vulnerable populations such as the elderly and immune-compromised that do not respond well to traditional vaccination. This approach could be useful in combating COVID-19 surges caused by SARS-CoV-2 variants and should be considered as a countermeasure to future pandemics caused by one of the many pre-emergent, ACE2-dependent CoVs that are poised for zoonosis.
ScienceScience Daily

A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines. In the 18 months since the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic, great strides...
Pharmaceuticalsdocwirenews.com

Effectiveness of an Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine in Chile

N Engl J Med. 2021 Jul 7. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2107715. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Mass vaccination campaigns to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) are occurring in many countries; estimates of vaccine effectiveness are urgently needed to support decision making. A countrywide mass vaccination campaign with the use of an inactivated severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine (CoronaVac) was conducted in Chile starting on February 2, 2021.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Drug repurposing against SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain using ensemble-based virtual screening and molecular dynamics simulations

Comput Biol Med. 2021 Jul 6;135:104634. doi: 10.1016/j.compbiomed.2021.104634. Online ahead of print. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused worldwide pandemic and is responsible for millions of worldwide deaths due to -a respiratory disease known as COVID-19. In the search for a cure of COVID-19, drug repurposing is a fast and cost-effective approach to identify anti-COVID-19 drugs from existing drugs. The receptor binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein has been a main target for drug designs to block spike protein binding to ACE2 proteins. In this study, we probed the conformational plasticity of the RBD using long molecular dynamics (MD) simulations, from which, representative conformations were identified using clustering analysis. Three simulated conformations and the original crystal structure were used to screen FDA approved drugs (2466 drugs) against the predicted binding site at the ACE2-RBD interface, leading to 18 drugs with top docking scores. Notably, 16 out of the 18 drugs were obtained from the simulated conformations, while the crystal structure suggests poor binding. The binding stability of the 18 drugs were further investigated using MD simulations. Encouragingly, 6 drugs exhibited stable binding with RBD at the ACE2-RBD interface and 3 of them (gonadorelin, fondaparinux and atorvastatin) showed significantly enhanced binding after the MD simulations. Our study shows that flexibility modeling of SARS-CoV-2 RBD using MD simulation is of great help in identifying novel agents which might block the interaction between human ACE2 and the SARS-CoV-2 RBD for inhibiting the virus infection.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Approach to SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

Front Immunol. 2021 Jun 21;12:701752. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.701752. eCollection 2021. For more than a year now, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been causing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic with high mortality and detrimental effects on society, economy, and individual lives. Great hopes are being placed on vaccination as one of the most potent escape strategies from the pandemic and multiple vaccines are already in clinical use. However, there is still a lot of insecurity about the safety and efficacy of vaccines in patients with autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS), especially under treatment with immunomodulatory or immunosuppressive drugs. We propose strategic approaches to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination management in MS patients and encourage fellow physicians to measure the immune response in their patients. Notably, both humoral and cellular responses should be considered since the immunological equivalent for protection from SARS-CoV-2 after infection or vaccination still remains undefined and will most likely involve antiviral cellular immunity. It is important to gain insights into the vaccine response of immunocompromised patients in order to be able to deduce sensible strategies for vaccination in the future.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 PCR positivity rate and seroprevalence of related antibodies among a sample of patients in Cairo: Pre-wave 2 results of a screening program in a university hospital

PLoS One. 2021 Jul 15;16(7):e0254581. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0254581. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Research has revealed that asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infections are important contributors to the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in populations. In Egypt, the true prevalence of infections is veiled due to the low number of screening tests. The aim of this study was to determine the SARS-CoV-2 PCR positivity rate as well the seroprevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 antibodies before the ultimate development of a second wave of the epidemic in Cairo, Egypt.
Worlddocwirenews.com

Genomic Characterization of SARS-CoV-2 Isolates from Patients in Turkey Reveals the Presence of Novel Mutations in Spike and nsp12 Proteins

J Med Virol. 2021 Jul 9. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27188. Online ahead of print. Novel mutations have been emerging in the genome of SARS-CoV-2; consequently, the evolving of more virulent and treatment resistance strains have a potential to increase transmissibility and mortality rates. The characterization of full-length SARS-CoV-2 genomes is critical for understanding the origin and transmission pathways of the virus, as well as identifying mutations that affect the transmissibility and pathogenicity of virus. We present an analysis of the mutation pattern and clade distribution of full-length SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences obtained from specimens tested at Gazi University Medical Virology Laboratory. Viral RNA was extracted from nasopharyngeal specimens. Next-generation sequencing libraries were prepared and sequenced on Illumina Iseq. 100 platform. Raw sequencing data was processed to obtain full-length genome sequences and variant calling was performed to analyze amino acid changes. Clade distribution was determined to understand the phylogenetic background in relation to global data. 293 distinct mutations were identified, of which 152 missense, 124 synonymous, 12 non-coding and 5 deletion. Most frequent mutations were P323L (nsp12), D614G (ORF2/S) and 2421C>T (5′ UTR) found simultaneously in all sequences. Novel mutations were found in nsp12 (V111A, H133R, Y453C, M626K) and ORF2/S (R995G, V1068L). Nine different pangolin lineages were detected. Most frequently assigned lineage was B.1.1 (17 sequences), followed by B.1 (7 sequences) and B.1.1.36 (3 sequences). Sequence information is essential for revealing genomic diversity. Mutations might have significant functional implications and analysis of these mutations provides valuable information for therapeutic and vaccine development studies. Our findings point to introduction of the virus into Turkey through various sources and subsequent spread of the several key variants. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study proves effectiveness of Artemisia annua against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

A multinational research group has been the first to show the excellent activity of artemisinin-based treatment against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in human cell lines – including a specific type of lung cells. Their findings were recently published in the journal Scientific Reports. Notwithstanding the increasing...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study demonstrates successful postinfection treatment for SARS-CoV-2

A recent study by Kansas State University virologists demonstrates successful postinfection treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. College of Veterinary Medicine researchers Yunjeong Kim and Kyeong-Ok "KC" Chang published the study in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, or PNAS. They found that animal models infected with SARS-CoV-2 and treated with a deuterated protease inhibitor had significantly increased survival and decreased lung viral load.
ScienceScience Now

Fe-S cofactors in the SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase are potential antiviral targets

Iron–sulfur clusters are important cofactors for proteins involved in metabolism and electron transfer but are also sometimes found in enzymes involved in transcription and replication of DNA. In vitro expression of such enzymes can result in faulty cluster assembly and confusion about the composition of the functional enzyme. Using a careful anoxic purification scheme, Maio et al. found that the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 RNA–dependent RNA polymerase contains two iron–sulfur clusters at two sites previously observed to bind zinc ions. Mutation of the ligating cysteine residues resulted in loss of polymerase activity. A less severe loss of activity was seen in the zinc-containing enzyme. Treatment with the nitroxide drug TEMPOL resulted in degradation of the clusters, enzyme inhibition, and inhibition of viral replication in cell culture.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Transmission event of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant reveals multiple vaccine breakthrough infections

PMID: 34268529 PMCID: PMC8282118 DOI: 10.1101/2021.06.28.21258780. Importance: Vaccine breakthrough by an emergent SARS-CoV-2 variant poses a great risk to global public health. Objective: To determine the SARS-CoV-2 variant responsible for 6 cases of vaccine breakthrough. Design: Nasopharyngeal swabs from suspected vaccine breakthrough cases were tested for SARS-CoV-2 by qPCR for...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Migraine Treatment Limitations

Timothy Smith, MD, RPh, FACP, AQH, describes goals of therapy for the acute treatment of migraine and reacts to current treatment limitations associated with available drug therapies. Mark Percifield, PharmD: There seems to be a lot of options and classes of medication that can be used. Unfortunately, there are a...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Mutations in the Epsilon variant contribute to SARS-CoV-2 immune evasion

Three mutations in the Epsilon coronavirus spike protein dampen the neutralizing potency of antibodies induced by current vaccines or past COVID infections. The mutations give this coronavirus variant of concern a means to totally evade specific monoclonal antibodies used in clinics and reduce the effectiveness of antibodies from the plasma of vaccinated people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy