Drug Screen Reveals 7 Potential Inhibitors of SARS-CoV-2 Replication

J Med Virol. 2021 Jul 9. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27188. Online ahead of print. Novel mutations have been emerging in the genome of SARS-CoV-2; consequently, the evolving of more virulent and treatment resistance strains have a potential to increase transmissibility and mortality rates. The characterization of full-length SARS-CoV-2 genomes is critical for understanding the origin and transmission pathways of the virus, as well as identifying mutations that affect the transmissibility and pathogenicity of virus. We present an analysis of the mutation pattern and clade distribution of full-length SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences obtained from specimens tested at Gazi University Medical Virology Laboratory. Viral RNA was extracted from nasopharyngeal specimens. Next-generation sequencing libraries were prepared and sequenced on Illumina Iseq. 100 platform. Raw sequencing data was processed to obtain full-length genome sequences and variant calling was performed to analyze amino acid changes. Clade distribution was determined to understand the phylogenetic background in relation to global data. 293 distinct mutations were identified, of which 152 missense, 124 synonymous, 12 non-coding and 5 deletion. Most frequent mutations were P323L (nsp12), D614G (ORF2/S) and 2421C>T (5′ UTR) found simultaneously in all sequences. Novel mutations were found in nsp12 (V111A, H133R, Y453C, M626K) and ORF2/S (R995G, V1068L). Nine different pangolin lineages were detected. Most frequently assigned lineage was B.1.1 (17 sequences), followed by B.1 (7 sequences) and B.1.1.36 (3 sequences). Sequence information is essential for revealing genomic diversity. Mutations might have significant functional implications and analysis of these mutations provides valuable information for therapeutic and vaccine development studies. Our findings point to introduction of the virus into Turkey through various sources and subsequent spread of the several key variants.