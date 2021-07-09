Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Liver Drug Candidates Discovered Among Pesticides

technologynetworks.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkoltech biologists and their colleagues from Koltzov Institute of Developmental Biology, Russia, and the Chemistry Department of Taras Shevchenko University in Ukraine have discovered fairly unlikely drug candidates for treating liver fibrosis and other pathologies — among pest control chemicals. In addition, the team looked at modifications of the medication called hymecromone, deeming them promising for anti-fibrotic drugs, too. Published in Glycobiology, the study.

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Drugs#Pesticides#Chemistry#The Chemistry Department#Skoltech#Cholespasmodic#Ukrainian#Koltzov Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

A drug candidate to prevent adverse reactions due to COVID-19 infection or vaccines

Antibodies elicited by natural infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) or by vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may sometimes exert a deleterious effect on the individual. The pathogenesis of these adverse effects remains unclear, and safe effective therapies are also woefully lacking. A new study...
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists identify new gut-liver drug recycling process

A team of University of Houston pharmaceutical researchers is reporting a newly recognized process of drug metabolism in the intestines -- followed by recycling through the liver -- that could have important implications for developing treatments for intestinal diseases and for taking multiple medications at the same time. "The intestines...
South San Francisco, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Study Published In Nature Medicine Shows Investigational NASH Drug Reduced Liver Fat To Normal Levels And Reversed Fibrosis After 16 Weeks Of Treatment

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that full results of the main portion of its Phase 2a BALANCED trial in biopsy-confirmed NASH patients with F1-F3 fibrosis have been published in Nature Medicine.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

QUT discovers new anticoagulant drug target for Covid-19

A research team at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Australia has discovered a new binding site on the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein, which could be used as a target for anticoagulant drugs. To infect and enter a cell, the virus initially attaches the CoV-2 spike protein to heparan...
EngineeringEurekAlert

Harnessing AI to discover new drugs

Nature has a vast store of medicinal substances. "Over 50 percent of all drugs today are inspired by nature," says Gisbert Schneider, Professor of Computer-Assisted Drug Design at ETH Zurich. Nevertheless, he is convinced that we have tapped only a fraction of the potential of natural products. Together with his team, he has successfully demonstrated how artificial intelligence (AI) methods can be used in a targeted manner to find new pharmaceutical applications for natural products. Furthermore, AI methods are capable of helping to find alternatives to these compounds that have the same effect but are much easier and therefore cheaper to manufacture.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

PharmEnable and LifeArc partner to discover novel oral antiviral drugs to treat coronaviruses

Risk-sharing collaboration to discover oral antiviral drugs with activity against coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 variants. Combines LifeArc’s focus on creating novel chemical entities and biological validation with PharmEnable's advanced artificial intelligence-enabled and medicinal chemistry technologies. Cambridge, UK, 15 July 2021 – PharmEnable, an AI drug discovery company unlocking challenging biological targets,...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

COVID-19 researchers review 184 drug repurposing candidates

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has infected more than 188 million people worldwide and has claimed more than 4 million lives as of July 15, 2021. Several vaccines have already received emergency use authorization from the regulatory bodies...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

UH researchers report new gut–liver drug recycling process

A team of University of Houston pharmaceutical researchers is reporting a newly recognized process of drug metabolism in the intestines - followed by recycling through the liver - that could have important implications for developing treatments for intestinal diseases and for taking multiple medications at the same time. "The intestines...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Multitarget Fecal Immunochemical Test Ups Diagnostic Accuracy

TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — A multitarget fecal immunochemical test (mtFIT) shows better diagnostic accuracy for detecting advanced neoplasia than standard FIT tests, according to a study published online July 20 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Willemijn de Klaver, M.D., from the Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam,...
ScienceNature.com

Therapeutic base editing in the adult liver

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Gene editing to correct inherited liver disorders has promise for future therapeutic intervention, but lack of effective and safe delivery of the gene-editing machinery to hepatocytes complicates its clinical application. Two studies now report efficient delivery to the liver of non-human primates, providing proof of concept for novel treatment of inherited hypercholesterolaemia.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Bacterial Enzyme Blueprint Helps Drug Designers Discover Ways To Fight Infection

Scientists have produced the first fine-detail molecular blueprints of a bacterial enzyme known as Lit, which is suspected to play a "stealthy" role in the progression of infection by reducing the immune response. Blueprints such as these allow drug designers to uncover potential weaknesses in bacterial arsenals as they seek...
SocietyVoice of America

Drug Use Deaths Increase Sharply Among Black Americans

From VOA Learning English, this is the Health & Lifestyle report. In the United States, deaths related to the use of the pain-killing drugs opioids have long been described as a problem for poor white people in small towns and rural communities. In the past several years, however, opioid deaths have increased greatly across the country. And the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened opioid deaths in some of the most at-risk communities of Black Americans.
Healthbiospace.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Drug Falls into FDA Limbo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has written a letter to biopharmaceutical firm Ardelyx Inc. citing "deficiencies" found in its evaluation of the latter's new drug to treat chronic kidney disease (CKD). In the letter dated July 13, 2021, the regulatory body said that it found an issue with...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

"Superbug" Spread in Urban Water From Human Waste

Contamination of urban lakes, rivers and surface water by human waste is creating pools of ‘superbugs’ in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC) – but improving access to clean water, sanitation and sewerage infrastructure could help to protect people’s health, a new study reveals. Researchers studied bodies of water in urban...
Healthparkview.com

Insight into alcoholic liver disease

This post was written by Ryan Singerman, DO, PPG – Weight Management & Bariatric Surgery. We’ve all experienced the pandemic in different ways and had to develop coping methods to deal with the intense stress of it all. Whether your anxiety stemmed from increased responsibility at work, a job loss, caring for loved ones, dealing with sickness or simply being bored and stuck at home due to a lockdown and/or quarantine, the past 16 months haven’t been great for our collective mental and emotional health.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Testing Blood Levels of ACE2 Species Could Help To Monitor SARS-CoV-2 Infection

A blood test that quantifies the protein ACE2, the cellular protein which allows entry of the coronavirus into cells, as well as ACE2 fragments, produced as a result of interaction with the virus, could be a simple and effective method for monitoring SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study led by Javier Sáez-Valero, from the UMH-CSIC Neurosciences Institute in Alicante, published in FASEB Journal.
Healthbiospace.com

Lilly Fronts $25 Million to Use Verge’s AI Discovery for New ALS Drug Candidates

Startups have passion and big, bold ideas. Pharma has the funds and human resources. Together, they can change the future of medicine. Today Verge Genomics, an AI-driven San Francisco-based startup, announced a deal with pharma giant Eli Lilly to team up against a devastating disease – ALS. With $25 million upfront, the deal could bring Verge $694 million more in royalties once milestones are met.

Comments / 0

Community Policy