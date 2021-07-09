Understanding our perception of rhythm

Summer is finally and solidly upon us! As an adolescent, growing up during the summer in an area known as “The Valley” in rural Ohio brought great pleasure to my friends and me. The Valley streets were paved with asphalt and we had no sidewalks; we rode our bikes and played barefoot in the streets. All of the streets were dead end roads so the cars driven by the residents and their visitors were the only traffic that came into our neighborhood. There also was a creek that ran behind our house and meandered throughout The Valley. Those creekbanks provided us with endless hours of watching minnows glide effortlessly in the slightly murky water, catching (or attempting to catch) frogs that leapt just out of our reach, and capturing lightening bugs in washed out dill pickle jars that still faintly smelled of brine.