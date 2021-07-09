Delta Is the Dominant Covid Strain in the U.S. — 4 Things You Need to Know

Depending on where you're reading this, the coronavirus pandemic may seem nearly over or coming back. The truth is, it's coming back if we don't stop it. The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading, mainly through unvaccinated swaths of the country, and threatening to spin off more dangerous mutations. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been speaking to states that are in trouble—and he delivered a warning that affects us all. Read on for six things that may save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.