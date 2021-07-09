High-tech imaging reveals blood, oxygen flow, energy metabolism in mouse kidneys
Acute kidney injury, or acute renal failure, can occur suddenly from a variety of causes, including the systemic blood infection sepsis, which causes changes in oxygen flow to and metabolism in the kidneys. Researchers in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and at the University of Virginia recently developed a high-tech imaging technique that opens up opportunities to study dysfunction in acute and chronic kidney disease.medicalxpress.com
