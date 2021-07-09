Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

High-tech imaging reveals blood, oxygen flow, energy metabolism in mouse kidneys

By Beth Miller
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcute kidney injury, or acute renal failure, can occur suddenly from a variety of causes, including the systemic blood infection sepsis, which causes changes in oxygen flow to and metabolism in the kidneys. Researchers in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and at the University of Virginia recently developed a high-tech imaging technique that opens up opportunities to study dysfunction in acute and chronic kidney disease.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Oxygen Saturation#Chronic Kidney Disease#Washington University#Kidney International#Atp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Immunotherapy That Supercharges the Immune System’s Natural Killer Cells Shows Promise Against Melanoma

Effective against blood cancers, natural killer cells also may be effective against solid tumors. An immunotherapy based on supercharging the immune system’s natural killer cells has been effective in treating patients with recurrent leukemia and other difficult to treat blood cancers. Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have shown in preclinical studies conducted in mice and human cells that this type of cell-based immunotherapy also could be effective against solid tumors, starting with melanoma, a type of skin cancer that can be deadly if not caught early.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Immune and clotting components in blood could contribute to psychosis

A scientific review has found evidence that a disruption in blood clotting and the first line immune system could be contributing factors in the development of psychosis. The article, a joint collaborative effort by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Cardiff University and the UCD Conway Institute, is published in Molecular Psychiatry.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Revealing the mystery behind non-alcoholic liver disease

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the most common liver disorder worldwide and is present in approximately 25 percent of the world's population. Over 90 percent of obese, 60 percent of diabetic, and up to 20 percent of normal-weight people develop it. A key feature of the condition is the accumulation of fat in the liver. A liver can remain fatty without disturbing normal function; however, fat accumulations may progress into a so-called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis—an aggressive form of the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease combined with inflammation and sometimes fibrosis. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis can lead to further complications such as liver cirrhosis, primary liver cancer and eventually death.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Research reveals how mitochondria keep their reactive oxygen species production in check

Mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, convert sustenance into energy, fueling the cell's activities. In addition to power, mitochondria also produce reactive oxygen species, byproduct molecules primed to help facilitate communication among the other units in the cells. But when produced too abundantly, they damage DNA and render some cellular components dysfunctional. Now, an international research team has revealed how mitochondria keep their reactive oxygen species production in check.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Preventing lethal blood clots

In our latest interview, we spoke to Professor Robert Ariëns from the University of Leeds about his latest research into blood clots and how they can be prevented. Please could you introduce yourself and tell us what provoked your research into blood clots?. I am a Professor of Vascular Biology...
Sciencecuanschutz.edu

Researchers Reverse Blood Flow Defect in Small Vessel Disease

Research out of the University of Colorado School of Medicine could pave the way for preventive treatments for dementia-causing small vessel disease. Using a grainy, black-and-white video image of a mouse brain, Fabrice Dabertrand, PhD, demonstrates how a disease responsible for upwards of 40% of all dementia cases today steals the brain’s ability to nourish cells by halting vessel dilation.
CancerMedicalXpress

A closer look at the cells combating a deadly lung disease

Single-cell RNA sequencing has revealed a subset of cells that could provide protection from a rare, but severely debilitating and fatal, lung disease. The findings were published by Nagoya University researchers and colleagues in the European Respiratory Journal. Further research could lead to new therapeutic strategies for the disease, called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Why Does Blood Flow to the Brain Get Stuck in Traffic?

Adequate blood flow supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients, but the oxygenation tends to fluctuate in a distinct, consistent manner. The root of this varied activity, though, is poorly understood. Now, Penn State researchers have identified one cause of the fluctuations: inherent randomness in the flow rate of red...
NFLAndroid Authority

Fitbit envisions a smart ring with clinical-grade blood oxygen tracking

Fitbit has filed for a patent on a smart ring that tracks blood oxygen and pressure levels. It would uses a sensor that delivers medical-quality results. It might even include NFC for tap-to-pay services. Google might one day have a fitness ring that takes on rivals like Oura. As TechRadar...
ScienceMedicalXpress

High blood sugar levels 'reprogram' stem cells

High levels of glucose in the blood "reprogrames" stem cells, leading to a lasting increase in the risk of developing dangerous atherosclerosis, according to research funded by the British Heart Foundation published today in Circulation. University of Oxford researchers found that high blood glucose, a hallmark of diabetes, alters stem...
CancerEurekAlert

High-throughput metabolic profiling of single cells

German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) Scientists from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) have presented a new method for generating metabolic profiles of individual cells. The method, which combines fluorescence microscopy and a specific form of mass spectroscopy, can analyze over a hundred metabolites and lipids from more than a thousand individual cells per hour. Researchers expect the method to better answer a variety of biomedical questions in the future.
CancerMedicalXpress

Cellular push and pull, a key to the body's response to processes such as cancer

From the vocal cords that produce our voice, to our heartbeat, our body's cells are constantly subjected to mechanical forces that steadily change their response to these stimuli, regulating vital processes, both in healthy individuals and in diseases such as cancer. Nevertheless, despite their importance, we remain largely ignorant of how cells sense and respond to these forces.
Sciencecell.com

Individual-specific functional epigenomics reveals genetic determinants of adverse metabolic effects of glucocorticoids

Individual-specific genomic binding by GR determined these responses. Genetic variations predict individual adverse metabolic effects of GC therapy. Glucocorticoids (GCs) are widely used as anti-inflammatory drugs, but their long-term use has severe metabolic side effects. Here, by treating multiple individual adipose stem cell-derived adipocytes and induced pluripotent stem cell-derived hepatocytes with the potent GC dexamethasone (Dex), we uncovered cell-type-specific and individual-specific GC-dependent transcriptomes and glucocorticoid receptor (GR) cistromes. Individual-specific GR binding could be traced to single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that altered the binding motifs of GR or its cooperating factors. We also discovered another set of genetic variants that modulated Dex response through affecting chromatin accessibility or chromatin architecture. Several SNPs that altered Dex-regulated GR binding and gene expression controlled Dex-driven metabolic perturbations. Remarkably, these genetic variations were highly associated with increases in serum glucose, lipids, and body mass in subjects on GC therapy. Knowledge of the genetic variants that predispose individuals to metabolic side effects allows for a precision medicine approach to the use of clinically relevant GCs.
ScienceScience Daily

Red blood cell 'traffic' contributes to changes in brain oxygenation

Adequate blood flow supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients, but the oxygenation tends to fluctuate in a distinct, consistent manner. The root of this varied activity, though, is poorly understood. Now, Penn State researchers have identified one cause of the fluctuations: inherent randomness in the flow rate of red...

Comments / 0

Community Policy