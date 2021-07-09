Cancel
Fitness

How to cope with summer body image issues post-pandemic

NBC News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Eating Disorder Association reported a 40 percent increase in calls during the Covid-19 pandemic, but as restrictions are lifted across the country, many people still struggling with body image issues and even eating disorders. Physiatrist and author of “What a Happy Family,” Dr. Saumya Dave, joins News NOW to discuss what caused the increase in body image issues and how to cope as the country returns to normal.

#Body Image#Pandemic#Eating Disorders#News Now
