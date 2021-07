Let’s get the basic details out of the way first… the long rumored “hardware refresh” of the Switch was announced today (and by announced, I mean basically showed up on Nintendo’s site). It’s an upgrade of the the screen to use OLED technology, which will get you more vibrant colors. Curiously, the battery life isn’t changed from the last revision that put in a more efficient battery, and the actual time available depends on the game you’re playing. The speakers have also been improved to provide “enhanced audio,” but it’s not really clear what that means. Hopefully what that means is that you can actually hear sound from the system without using the dock or headphones now.