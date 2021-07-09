Cancel
Alto’s Odyssey is adding a vibrant new city for its Apple Arcade debut

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the team behind the serene adventure Alto’s Odyssey were working on the sequel, they had a lot of ideas that didn’t make it into the final release. One of those was a vibrant city that would be the game’s fourth biome, joining the existing desert, canyons, and ancient temples. For various reasons, the city was cut from the final release. But when the chance came to bring the game to Apple Arcade as part of the streaming service’s recent expansion, it made sense to go back to the concept.

