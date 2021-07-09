Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Comings and goings: GBH Kids promotes EPs, Rick Holter to leave KERA …

By Julian Wyllie
Posted by 
Current
Current
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GBH in Boston announced changes to its children’s media and education department. EP Dorothea Gillim was promoted to creative director. Gillim joined the station in 2011 as a producer for Curious George. She has also been EP for Pinkalicious & Peterrific and Molly of Denali. EP Marisa Wolsky was promoted...

current.org

Comments / 0

Current

Current

Takoma Park, MD
435
Followers
549
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Current is the nonprofit news service for and about public media in the U.S.

 http://www.current.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Burke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Public Radio#Vermont Public Radio#Gbh#Denali#Design Squad#Wombats#Gm#Zoom#Vp#Twitter#Pbs Newshour#Abc News#Maravilla#Nbc#Kazu#Kusp#Valley Public Radio#Pd#Block Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
EconomyPosted by
Current

Maine Public taps Rick Schneider as CEO

Rick Schneider, a former station leader who recently worked at a philanthropic organization, has been hired as president and CEO of Maine Public. Schneider succeeds Mark Vogelzang, who retired June 30 after leading the state public broadcasting network for nine years. Schneider starts the new job Aug. 2. “Rick’s extensive...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Said Five Words Every American Should Hear

COVID-19 infections have risen 70% in the last few weeks, as areas of the country are again covered in red. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, putting us all in danger. With that in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, appeared on This Week with host Martha Raddatz this morning to issue a warning, and he said five words every American should hear. Read on for those words and five other life-saving points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
Chicago, ILWebMD

Travel Restrictions Are Back in Chicago

July 19, 2021 -- After several weeks without COVID-19 travel restrictions, Chicago restarted its emergency travel order on Friday as cases continue to increase across the country. Unvaccinated travelers from Arkansas and Missouri must provide a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before arriving in Chicago or quarantine for 10 days...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida leads U.S. in COVID cases amid Delta-driven surge

Florida now leads the nation in coronavirus cases, with its biggest spike since last summer, the Tampa Bay Times reports.Driving the surge: Hospitalizations and deaths are rising among the unvaccinated, while the small number of infected but vaccinated people are not getting seriously ill.The big picture: Infections nationwide have tripled over the past three weeks, with about one in five new cases coming from Florida.Statewide, new cases nearly doubled in the past week.In Polk County, cases more than doubled from last week and hospitalizations doubled since 4th of July weekend, per the Lakeland Ledger.Point of intrigue: Most of Florida's new cases are driven by the more infectious Delta variant, epidemiologist Dr. Vincent Hsu told WFLA.Dr. David Dowdy with Johns Hopkins Hospitals drove home to. the outlet that vaccines are still effective against the Delta variant. The bottom line: This is all proof the vaccines work.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data on the Delta variant’s prevalence in 25 states...
TV & VideosWTHI

CNN announces CNN+, 'most important launch for network since Ted Turner'

CNN is hiring hundreds of people and developing dozens of programs for a subscription streaming service that will launch early next year. The new venture, called CNN+, was formally announced on Monday morning. It will exist side by side with CNN's existing television networks and will feature eight to twelve hours of live programming a day.
Las Vegas, NVliveandletsfly.com

Family Sues American Airlines For Aborted Landing

A family is suing American Airlines for more than $100,000, claiming an aborted landing in Las Vegas ruined a carefully-planned family vacation. Family Sues American Airlines For $100,000 After Aborted Landing. Roger Brunton and Dawn Rippy-Brunton wanted to take Dawn’s parents on a trip of a lifetime. Diane and Harold...
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Kasie Hunt leaves MSNBC and NBC News to join CNN's push into streaming

The Way Too Early host surprised viewers this morning with her announcement that today was her final show. Variety reports Hunt "will join CNN to focus largely on content that is produced for streaming viewers as part of a big bet being made by Jeff Zucker, president of CNN." CNN has yet to make Hunt's hiring official.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

NewsNation adding legal analyst Dan Abrams to prime-time lineup and launching morning show in September

NewsNation, the fledgling Chicago-based cable news network, is adding ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams to its prime-time lineup and launching its long-anticipated morning show in September. Abrams, a veteran journalist who previously served as co-anchor of ABC’s “Nightline,” will produce and host a one-hour show weeknights at 7 p.m., bringing a high-profile name and a lengthy on-air resume to ...
TV & Videosc21media.net

CBS Studios preps first Dutch original

Production has begun in the Netherlands on Bestseller Boy, the first Dutch-language original series for CBS Studios as it expands its footprint internationally. Inspired by the novel of the same name by Mano Bouzamour, the series has been commissioned by Dutch broadcaster NPO. CBS Studios is expanding its production business,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy