Thousands Of Chicagoans Could Face Evictions Next Month. This Group Is Going Door To Door To Keep People In Their Homes

By Alex V. Hernandez
blockclubchicago.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY PARK — As many as 21,000 Chicagoans could be hit with eviction notices after Illinois’ eviction moratorium expires July 24, according to housing organizers. Now, a citywide coalition has launched the Chicago Flats Initiative, a door-to-door outreach program connecting two-, three- and four-flat owners and renters to assistance programs that can keep them in their homes.

