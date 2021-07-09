Thousands Of Chicagoans Could Face Evictions Next Month. This Group Is Going Door To Door To Keep People In Their Homes
ALBANY PARK — As many as 21,000 Chicagoans could be hit with eviction notices after Illinois’ eviction moratorium expires July 24, according to housing organizers. Now, a citywide coalition has launched the Chicago Flats Initiative, a door-to-door outreach program connecting two-, three- and four-flat owners and renters to assistance programs that can keep them in their homes.blockclubchicago.org
