Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN- Chef, Nutritionist, Reiki Master, & Founder of Culinary Alchemy®, which combines functional & spiritual nutrition. Mindset is everything. The way you think about things can shape your beliefs, actions and relationships. Because your thoughts dictate what your life looks like, they are instrumental in building a successful business. Mindset is particularly important for entrepreneurs because you are often working alone and charting new paths, so how you think about things is one of the main drivers of your business. There are many ways that you can shift your mindset to set your compass towards success.