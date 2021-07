Avid candy and chocolate fans are likely to rejoice at the news of the Chocolate M&M’s Hi Protein whey powder that will offer them a lifestyle-focused way to enjoy the flavor of the namesake treat. The product contains 21-grams of protein per serving and features an indulgent flavor that mimics the M&M candies to make it applicable for consumers who might not like the taste of traditional offerings on the market. The supplement contains 141-calories per serving and comes in 875-gram pouches for £19.99 in the UK.