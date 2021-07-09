Cancel
Lily Rabe Will Star in a True Crime Series About Murderous Texas Housewife Candy Montgomery

By Emma Dibdin
townandcountrymag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Rabe just signed on to star opposite Elisabeth Olsen in a new true crime drama for HBO Max, which chronicles the true story of murderous Texas housewife Candy Montgomery. Olsen will play the role of Montgomery, a seemingly ordinary woman living in small-town Texas in the 1980s who committed a grisly murder. Rabe will play her victim, Betty Gore. The series will reunite Rabe with her The Undoing co-star Nicole Kidman, who executive produces alongside Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley.

