Lily Rabe Will Star in a True Crime Series About Murderous Texas Housewife Candy Montgomery
Lily Rabe just signed on to star opposite Elisabeth Olsen in a new true crime drama for HBO Max, which chronicles the true story of murderous Texas housewife Candy Montgomery. Olsen will play the role of Montgomery, a seemingly ordinary woman living in small-town Texas in the 1980s who committed a grisly murder. Rabe will play her victim, Betty Gore. The series will reunite Rabe with her The Undoing co-star Nicole Kidman, who executive produces alongside Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley.www.townandcountrymag.com
