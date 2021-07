Whether you spend hours a day on Facebook or haven’t checked it in years, you might find yourself wanting to get rid of your account. As TODAY explains, you have two options: deactivation or deletion. If you choose to deactivate your account, it won’t get wiped from the internet. Facebook will hang onto all your data, from photos and posts to friends and liked pages, should you ever decide to return. Reactivation is as simple as signing back into your Facebook account, which you can do directly through Facebook or by using your Facebook credentials to sign into another app or site.