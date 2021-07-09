Cody: Smoky Skies, Bad Air, and High Fire Danger
Several factors are contributing to the hazardous atmosphere surrounding Cody, which means residents need to be extra careful to stay safe and avoid wildfires. The National Weather Service (N.W.S) has two Hazardous Weather Outlooks in effect for Cody and northwest Wyoming on Friday, July 9. Normal summer conditions mix with abnormal phenomena in the current climate to create a potential “perfect storm” of fire danger.mybighornbasin.com
