Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bluegrass ensemble Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs to release new album

KPVI Newschannel 6
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaney Lou and the Bird Dogs, a nationally touring act based out of Bozeman, will release a new album "Through The Smoke" on July 30. The band is also set to play the main stage at Under The Big Sky, Red Ants Pants, and the Bob Marshall Music Festival. The...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass#Birds#Dog#The Bird Dogs#Americana#Pbs#Montanans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Dierks Bentley Drops Surprise ‘Live From Telluride’ EP Featuring War & Treaty, Larkin Poe

Dierks Bentley’s collaborative performance with Larkin Poe and the War and Treaty at the 2021 ACM Awards was too good to be a one-off. “It’d be kind of hard to suck with that band onstage with you,” he told Rolling Stone during tour rehearsals this spring. “I was like the carpet in Big Lebowski: just trying to tie the room together. We got done playing that and I was like, ‘We have to do something else,’ because it was too much fun.” The country star reconvened the two duos in June for his appearance at the 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado,...
Dahlonega, GAung.edu

Alumna releases new album

University of North Georgia (UNG) alumna Emmy Lawalin, who goes by "Emmy Law" in the music industry, released "Bitter Heart," on May 21. It is her second extended play album. She recorded the album in Nashville, Tennessee, where she moved in February after four years in the Atlanta music scene. An indie-pop singer-songwriter, Lawalin said the album marked an important milestone for her.
MusicThe Daily

UW Songwriters Circle releases new album ‘Escapisms’

Throughout the pandemic, the UW Songwriters Circle offered workshops on recording production and musicianship, in addition to playing music and songwriting. They also took on a club project: their album “Escapisms,” written and produced completely by club members online, along with club alum Theresa Ambat, who was responsible for mixing and mastering all 15 songs. The project was funded by a pre-recorded live stream of local acts that took place in January.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Parmalee To Release New Album Later This Month

Parmalee will release a new album called For You on July 30th. The 13-track album includes the platinum-selling collaboration with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way” which topped the charts in the US and Canada this year. Parmalee frontman Matt Thomas said, “We feel most authentic and our best as a...
Musicgratefulweb.com

YES To Release New Studio Album ‘THE QUEST’ On October 1

YES, who are Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, will release their new studio album THE QUEST on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music on October 1. Containing 11 songs, 8 on the main CD with 3 extra tracks on a bonus CD, THE QUEST will also be available on Vinyl and 5.1 Blu-ray and CD deluxe editions, all on the day of release. The track listing is below.
MusicJamBase

The Wallflowers Release New Album ‘Exit Wounds’

The Wallflowers released their first album in nearly a decade today via New West Records. Exit Wounds is frontman Jakob Dylan’s follow-up to The Wallflowers’ 2012 LP, Glad All Over. Exit Wounds sees Dylan enlisting a fresh group of musicians to record the album. Dylan explained his collaborative process in...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Toundra to release new album in early 2022

Spanish instrumental post rockers Toundra have announced that they're back in the studio working on their next album, which will be released in early 2022 b y InsideOut Music. "We are very excited about what we are getting out of this recording process," the band say. "Making our eighth recording after fourteen years creating together has been a challenge. In the middle of the process, we found ourselves again with an inspiration that made us create in a more diverse way and traveling new paths. Something that from our beginnings has been the true motivation and sense of being in Toundra. We are looking forward to hearing the result.”
Rock Musicmetalinjection

AVENGED SEVENFOLD Promise New Album Will Be Released Before Summer 2022

Avenged Sevenfold has been working on their new album throughout the pandemic, though they couldn't finish it until everyone could safely get into a room. While it's still not totally clear where the band in terms of progress, vocalist M. Shadows revealed in an interview on the Louder Than Life Festival​’s Twitch channel that the record will definitely be out before summer 2022. He also mentioned the band has tours lined up in support of the album.
MusicGreenwichTime

Sam Williams Previews New Album With Keith Urban Collaboration 'Kids'

Sam Williams, the grandson of country music’s forefather Hank Williams Sr., has announced his debut album. Glasshouse Children, a collection of 10 songs, will be released August 20th on Mercury Nashville. But sparse country like his grandfather’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” this is not. Sam Williams works in...
MusicNYS Music

Esquela Releases Fully Remote Produced New Album “A Sign From God”

Based in Bovina, NY, Esquela released their fifth studio album A Sign From God on June 25th. The album features 10 tracks, produced by Eric “Roscoe” Ambel, and was recorded entirely remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic which prevented members from getting together to record during the Spring and Summer of 2020.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Rejjie Snow Releases New Album, ‘Baw Baw Black Sheep’

Three years after Dear Annie, the Dublin-bred rapper/songwriter returns with the release of his new album, Baw Baw Black Sheep. “I approached it lightheartedly from the point of view of making a short film through music,” Snow explains. “I always loved Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. I watch it all the time. I thought of Baw Baw BlackSheep like a soundtrack to it. I put the movie on with my album, and they synced up perfectly. I tried to tap into all of these feelings. The music is really colorful, and the lyrics are often happy, because that was my state of mind.”
Musiccoolcleveland.com

Local Rock Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Tracy Marie Releases New Album

In the ’00s, northeast Ohio singer/guitarist/songwriter Tracy Marie was everywhere: playing driving rock & roll, playing gutsy blues, doing acoustic performances that accentuated her songs. And she’s written hundreds of them, showcasing them on six albums. She also founded Breastfest more than 20 years ago, an annual benefit where female-fronted acts raise money to help breast cancer patients.
Musicwnypapers.com

Orion Walsh releases new album 'So Many Places To See'

After a decade of putting out albums and touring, Nebraskan singer-songwriter Orion Walsh is set to release “So Many Places to See” with folk/roots label Sower Records. Brimming with vivid storytelling, this is truly a mature step forward for this well-traveled troubadour. Walsh has previously released seven albums with independent labels Sower Records & Indie Vision Music, including “The Hitchhiker’s Son” produced by AJ Mogis (Bright Eyes, Monsters of Folk). He also released two full-length albums with his previous band, Slow Coming Day (Tooth & Nail Records), which had major label distribution.
Murphys, CAPine Tree

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs at Brice Station was Not to be Missed Entertainment!

Murphys, CA…The final stop on our music tour last Saturday evening was the beautiful Brice Station Vineyards. Brice Station Vineyards Hill Top Concert setting is worth the price of admission all by itself. Last Saturday eve Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs graced the stage. Montana’s favorite stomp-grass folk band brought their incredible talents to Murphys.
Musicleecountycourier.net

Zito resurrects classic blues rock guitar

I started listening to Mike Zito about 2010 or 2011 when he was playing guitar for the cool blues and blues rock supergroup, Royal Southern Brotherhood. I followed him when he started his solo effort The Wheel (2012). That was one of my go-to road CDs. In 2014, Mike and...
Rock Musicmtpr.org

The Allman-Betts Band Forge 'The United States Of Americana'

When Duane Betts and Devon Allman decided to join musical forces, the collective heft of their last names served as an additional member of the Allman-Betts Band. Their dads, Dickie Betts and Gregg Allman, had co-founded the Allman Brothers Band.Duane Betts joins John Floridis by phone for a conversation about the band's most recent release, Bless Your Heart. The seven-piece thinks of this album as their "bonfire," built for the summer of 2020 and beyond. It's a double album follow-up to their 2019 debut, fueled by road-forged camaraderie and musical intensity, reflecting the individual and collective experiences of seven musicians, all of them drawing inspiration from the band’s symbolic hometown - a place Devon Allman calls “the United States of Americana.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy