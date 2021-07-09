Bluegrass ensemble Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs to release new album

Spanish instrumental post rockers Toundra have announced that they're back in the studio working on their next album, which will be released in early 2022 b y InsideOut Music. "We are very excited about what we are getting out of this recording process," the band say. "Making our eighth recording after fourteen years creating together has been a challenge. In the middle of the process, we found ourselves again with an inspiration that made us create in a more diverse way and traveling new paths. Something that from our beginnings has been the true motivation and sense of being in Toundra. We are looking forward to hearing the result.”