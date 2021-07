Virginie Viard had a lighthearted celebration in store for guests of Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2021 Couture Show. The creative director says in the show notes, “because I love seeing colour in the greyness of winter, I really wanted a particularly colourful collection that was very embroidered, something warm.” Indeed it was a collection worthy of a return to dressing up. Viard is often one to look to founder Gabrielle Chanel as a source of inspiration and this time it was the discovery of photographs of Chanel wearing monochromatic “1880s-style dresses” that served as the starting point.