Kaley Cuoco Just Revealed Her Favorite Cocktail

The Big Bang Theory megastar ‘Kaley Cuoco’ is coming back with an entirely different suspense thriller movie and is ready to rock the world of her fans. Kaley Cuoco after wrapping 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, is coming back with a new movie which is a dramatic thriller, with an all-new production house and shifting or in fact expanding her acting skills from comedy to drama. Kaley who played the role of ‘Penny’ in the very famous comedy series is coming back with another movie. Apparently, Kaley has signed a multi-year deal with ‘Warner Bros’. Television Group’ as mentioned by the company. This is the same company with which Kaley was previously employed and played the role of Penny in the famous and very popular CBS series which ended its 12 season-long runs last May.