Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Just Revealed Her Favorite Cocktail

By Kalea Martin
mashed.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter her long-running CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" aired its last episode, it wasn't long before actress Kaley Cuoco took on another acting project. People reports that in the HBO Max thriller series "The Flight Attendant," Cuoco portrays Cassie Bowden, a young flight attendant who has developed an unhealthy relationship with alcohol that escalates after she finds a passenger dead in her hotel room. In nearly every scene, she has a drink in hand.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Kaley Cuoco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Cbs#Alcohol#Cbs#Hbo#Indian#Smirnoff Ice Original
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco is her sister's twin in rare family photo

Kaley Cuoco is very close with her sister, Briana, although the sisters rarely share pictures together. But in a rare family shot, the Big Bang Theory star was convinced they were twins. The twosome posed with their "love", musician Jonathan Bluth, who is a friend of both the girls in...
Petsgoodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Are Commenting Nonstop on Kaley Cuoco’s Epic Instagrams of Her Brand New Pup

Kaley Cuoco and her hubby, Karl Cook, are celebrating a *pawsome* new addition to their family. This week, the Flight Attendant star shared the amazing news that she and Karl adopted a 9-year-old "mutt of love" named Larry in Los Angeles. On Instagram, Kaley thanked Larry's previous fosters caretakers, a dog shelter and rescue organization called Paws For Life K9 Rescue, and an LA shelter volunteer named Rita Earl for bringing them to Larry. On Instagram, Rita described the 134-pound senior dog as "a friend to ALL. Super chill and easy going."
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Kaley Cuoco looks drop-dead gorgeous during sofa snuggle time

Kaley Cuoco today couldn’t have looked more radiant during a low-key home snuggle on her couch. The 35-year-old sitcom star might have posted from her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, but the vibe was fuss-free as she stunned fans with a self-care sofa moment. Posting for her 6.7 million Instagram...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco lines up next movie role in new thriller

The Big Bang Theory favourite Kaley Cuoco is lining up her next role on the big screen. Since bowing out of the sitcom two years ago, the actress has branched out into R-rated animation (Harley Quinn) and mystery-drama (The Flight Attendant) territory, and now she's set to lead a new action-thriller movie.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Kaley Cuoco celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with Karl Cook

Three years into her marriage to Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco is still giddy. The "Flight Attendant" star posted a grinning photo of herself with her husband on Instagram Wednesday, celebrating what was clearly one of the happiest days in her life:. "NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met,"...
YogaPosted by
FanSided

Kaley Cuoco wows in plunging tank after ‘wild’ hot yoga

Kaley Cuoco has been channeling her inner yogi and doing the one thing she missed the most during the pandemic – group exercise classes. The 35-year-old sitcom star, so devoted to yoga, she’s even rocked Halloween candy-print spandex for it, updated her Instagram stories over the weekend with a quick post-yoga selfie, one coming as a friend repost and with mentions of a “wild” hot yoga session.
PetsETOnline.com

Kaley Cuoco Adopts Senior Dog After Death of Pooch Norman Earlier This Year

Kaley Cuoco has added a new addition to her fury family. The Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that she and her husband, Karl Cook, adopted a senior dog, a nine-year-old mastiff named Larry. Larry joins the actress' chihuahua, Dump Truck, 20 horses, a bunny and a goat.
Petsfemalefirst.co.uk

Kaley Cuoco is 'obsessed' with her new Mastiff dog

Kaley Cuoco has confessed to being "obsessed" with her nine-year-old dog Larry. Kaley Cuoco has introduced her new Mastiff dog to her Instagram followers. The 35-year-old actress has posted numerous images of her newly-adopted pet pooch on the photo-sharing platform, admitting that she and her husband Karl Cook are both "obsessed" with nine-year-old Larry.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Expand Their Family With New Addition

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook's family just got a lot bigger! On Sunday, the former The Big Bang Theory star officially introduced fans to the newest member of her family, revealing that she and her husband adopted a senior dog named Larry, a 9-year-old mastiff whom she and Cook are already "obsessed" with.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Kaley Cuoco happy to lose at Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco has described missing out on a Golden Globe Award as the “best loss of [her]life”. The 35-year-old actress was nominated at the 2021 ceremony for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for her work on ‘The Flight Attendant’ but she wasn’t surprised to see the honour go to ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Catherine O’Hara instead.
Moviestrendingetc.com

From The Big Bang Theory To Thriller Drama: A Dramatic Turn Of Events For Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory megastar ‘Kaley Cuoco’ is coming back with an entirely different suspense thriller movie and is ready to rock the world of her fans. Kaley Cuoco after wrapping 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, is coming back with a new movie which is a dramatic thriller, with an all-new production house and shifting or in fact expanding her acting skills from comedy to drama. Kaley who played the role of ‘Penny’ in the very famous comedy series is coming back with another movie. Apparently, Kaley has signed a multi-year deal with ‘Warner Bros’. Television Group’ as mentioned by the company. This is the same company with which Kaley was previously employed and played the role of Penny in the famous and very popular CBS series which ended its 12 season-long runs last May.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Why Kaley Cuoco Considers Her Golden Globes Snub the "Best Loss of My Life"

When life hands you lemons, Kaley Cuoco makes a cocktail. The lemons in this scenario? The Flight Attendant star losing at the 2021 Golden Globes. And the cocktail? Kaley's brand new partnership with Smirnoff, but of course. In an interview exclusive to E! News, Kaley discussed how the opportunity to become a brand ambassador serendipitously fell in her lap after an eventful awards season. Recalling the Instagram snapshot in which Kaley (still dressed in her Oscar de la Renta gown) indulged in comfort food following a disappointing loss at the Globes, she shared, "[It] ended up being a win for me because Smirnoff called and they said, 'That's the kind...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Kaley Cuoco Set To Star in and Produce a New Action Thriller ROLE PLAY

Kaley Cuoco has jumped on board a new film project for Studiocanal and The Picture Company that she will star in and produce titled Role Play. The project is described as a “stylish action thriller” and the story follows “a young married couple whose life turns upside down after secrets are revealed about each other’s past.”
PetsAceShowbiz

Kaley Cuoco Receives Stuffed Replica of Late Dog From Husband

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress has gotten a stuffed animal that resembles her late dog Norman from her husband Karl Cook following the death of the furry pet. AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco's husband gifted her a stuffed replica of her late dog Norman. "The Big Bang Theory" star lost her...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco React With Glee Over First Emmy Nomination Ever

Kaley Cuoco was a familiar face on network television for well over a decade thanks to her popular role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but the Big Bang leading lady somehow never received an Emmy nomination during her 12 years on the show. Now, thanks to The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, Cuoco received her first-ever Emmy nomination, and her gleeful reaction is a delight to behold.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kaley Cuoco Reveals One ‘Problem’ That Came With Playing An Alcoholic On The Flight Attendant

The Flight Attendant has given Kaley Cuoco the recognition she's rightly deserved, as the role allowed her to embody a complicated character in Cassie and explore new things as an actor. This included exploring Cassie’s seemingly out-of-control alcoholism, which is far more noticeable compared to Penny’s occasional drunk moments on The Big Bang Theory. While Cuoco seems to have enjoyed playing the role, the Flight Attendant star did reveal the one “problem” that came from playing an alcoholic character.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Kaley Cuoco Says Her Golden Globe Loss For The Flight Attendant Was Still A 'Win'

Kaley Cuoco is known to always look on the bright side of life - [whistles] - and for good reason. Her life has been filled with brightness, from getting an early career start on TV to working with John Ritter and Katey Sagal to being on one of the biggest TV comedies of the modern era. Now, she's the star of HBO's acclaimed darkly comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, which already earned Cuoco a Golden Globe nomination for her work as the manic alcoholic Cassie Bowden. And though she ultimately didn't win the award, she still came out of it a winner in her mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy