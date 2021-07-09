Chicago firm widens Valley footprint; acquires Mesa primary care group
A rapidly growing Valley physician practice has been acquired by a Chicago-based VillageMD as it expands yet again in metro Phoenix.www.bizjournals.com
A rapidly growing Valley physician practice has been acquired by a Chicago-based VillageMD as it expands yet again in metro Phoenix.www.bizjournals.com
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
Comments / 0