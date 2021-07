Dougie Hamilton is the most coveted defenseman potentially hitting free agency this offseason. The LA Kings should make signing him their number one priority. The LA Kings need to improve their team scoring this offseason – everyone knows that. They started that process last week by trading for winger Viktor Arvidsson from the Nashville Predators for two draft picks. It’s a start, and with over $12 million in salary-cap space, after they re-sign their own RFA’s, they need to continue adding players that can put the puck in the net.