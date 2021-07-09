Why I Keep Returning to Michigan’s Leelanau Peninsula

Even now, thirty-odd years after they were lost, my family still talks about the rings. West Point, class of 1943. First the original and then a replacement slipped off my grandfather’s hand while he swam in Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay, a 32-mile-long incursion that separates the Leelanau Peninsula, the pinkie finger of Michigan’s mitten, from the mainland. Poppy might have learned his lesson after the first one, but absentmindedness is strong in our gene pool. I suppose it’s possible some stranger has found one by now, but they’re both probably still on the bottom, not far from the house, kept company by the ashes of a family dog and the billions of invasive zebra mussels that have carpeted the lake floor in recent decades, outcompeting native species and making the water clear but devoid of life. The Grand Traverse Bay is hundreds of feet deep in places. When you swim, you can see your toes—beyond, only blackness.