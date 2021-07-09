Cancel
Stocks

Should You Buy Bitcoin or Invest in the Stock Market?

By (Katie Brockman)
Herald & Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be tough trying to decide where to invest your money, especially when there are countless investment options out there. Investing in the stock market is a tried-and-true way to build wealth over time, but cryptocurrency has been making waves for its explosive price increases. The S&P 500 has had a phenomenal year, surging by nearly 40% over the past 12 months. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), however, has skyrocketed by nearly 300% in that timeframe.

