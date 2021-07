PHOENIX, AZ - Phoenix Rescue Mission's new Life Recovery Building is recently opened to facilitate their clients and staff at 35th Avenue south of Buckeye. The Phoenix Rescue Mission is an organization that provides a haven of hope, healing, and new beginnings for men, women, and children who are experiencing homelessness, addiction, or trauma. For years, they have been in desperate need of expansion in order to keep up with the city's development and with the increase of the homeless population.