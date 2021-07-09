Cancel
Astronomy

Mercury Is In Cancer & Everything Is Finally Going To Calm Down

By Elizabeth Gulino
Refinery29
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter giving us one of the most chaotic retrogrades of the year, followed by a still-pretty-chaotic direct transit through chatty Gemini, Mercury is finally leaving the sign of the twins for its next, less hectic placement. From July 11 to July 27, the Planet of Communication will be hanging out in Cancer, a sign known for being sentimental, intuitive, and caring. And as a result, we're all about to be in our feels this month.

