Cox Barton County Hospital offering free mammograms

LAMAR, Mo. — Underinsured and uninsured women will have an opportunity to receive free screening mammograms from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.

The program is provided through a partnership between Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and CoxHealth.

Participants do not need to be CoxHealth patients to receive a mammogram, but they must be 40 or older and not be experiencing any breast problems.

A referral from a provider is required.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 417-681-5161.