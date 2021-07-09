Cox Barton County Hospital offering free mammograms
LAMAR, Mo. — Underinsured and uninsured women will have an opportunity to receive free screening mammograms from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.
The program is provided through a partnership between Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and CoxHealth.
Participants do not need to be CoxHealth patients to receive a mammogram, but they must be 40 or older and not be experiencing any breast problems.
A referral from a provider is required.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 417-681-5161.
Comments / 0