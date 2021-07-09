Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barton County, MO

Cox Barton County Hospital offering free mammograms

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 10 days ago

LAMAR, Mo. — Underinsured and uninsured women will have an opportunity to receive free screening mammograms from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.

The program is provided through a partnership between Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and CoxHealth.

Participants do not need to be CoxHealth patients to receive a mammogram, but they must be 40 or older and not be experiencing any breast problems.

A referral from a provider is required.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 417-681-5161.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
284
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lamar, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Lamar, MO
Local
Missouri Health
County
Barton County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammograms#Coxhealth#Ozarks#Breast Cancer Foundation#Coxhealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy