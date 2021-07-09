Bagel-Flavored Hummus Dips

The traditional way to make a bagel is by kneading and shaping bagel dough into that telltale bagel shape, letting it rise, boiling it, and then finishing the cooking in a hot oven. Since the mid-1990s, a flattened bagel variation known as a "flagel" (a portmanteau of "flat" and "bagel" and pronounced as such) has been available at certain bagel stores. According to the Village Voice, the flagel was "invented" at Tasty Bagels, a bagel shop in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. That origin story has been disputed, however, by the New York Daily News, which points out that "flagel" is the subject of a trademark registration with a first use dated back to 1999. Food historian Francine Segan further disputes all modern flagel origin stories, claiming flatbreads date back to ancient times.