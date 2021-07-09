Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Bagel-Flavored Hummus Dips

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedar's Foods is introducing a new bagel-flavored hummus variety and it is topped with organic black and white sesame seeds, referencing the taste of an everything bagel. The Topped Organic Everything Hommus is said to pair well with bagels but it also has the potential to be used as a sandwich spread and enjoyed as a regular dip.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hummus#Bagel#Dips#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Recipesmyleaderpaper.com

My Leader Yummy – Bacon Cheddar Dip, Double Cheese Chili Dip

When the temperatures begin to soar in mid-summer, we often turn to lighter foods and snacks to go with our ice cold drinks, especially if we’re having friends or family over to visit. Those get-togethers typically include chips, and if you have chips, you’ve got to have some dips to go with them.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Low-Sugar Sparkling Beverages

Twelve Below is known for its low-sugar drinks and it is now introducing a pair of new sparkling drinks that feature what it does best—great taste with 100% natural, low-sugar ingredients. These new low-sugar drinks follow the launch of the brand's tonics and mixers because Twelve Below spotted an opportunity to create sparkling beverages for uncompromising consumers.
RecipesFox11online.com

Baked Feta Cheese Dip

1 block (10 to 12 ounces) feta cheese, cut into about 6 to 7 slices, (slices should be about 1/2-inch thick) 1/2 cup roasted red pepper strips, (from a jar) 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, rinsed and cut in half. 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano. 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme. 1 to...
RecipesDavis Enterprise

Backyard barbecue flavor in the kitchen

Sunshine and summer evenings often elicit a certain craving for warm-weather favorites, but many families don’t always have time to light a grill or wait for the charcoal to heat up. On those busy days when summer fare calls your name but time is of the essence, opt for a...
Food & Drinkslovefromtheoven.com

Beer Cheese Dip

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Beer Cheese Dip is smooth, creamy, cheesy and packed full of flavor. While it pairs perfectly with soft pretzels, this easy beer and cheese dip is also great with fresh bread, crackers, broccoli or cauliflower and even apples. It’s a terrific topping for anything from nachos to baked potatoes. Anything you pair it with becomes infinitely better when covered in this dip.
RecipesPosted by
TBR News Media

Video: Fluffy Peanut Butter Pie

(Culinary.net) If you’ve ever taken a bite of something and the only word that came to mind was “yum,” you know what it’s like to experience this dessert. It’s fluffy, sweet, perfectly crumbly and tastes delicious. It’s rich but light. It’s a dessert that will likely never go out of style.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Functional Flavorful Snack Bars

The Kate’s Real Food Bars are a flavorful yet functional lineup of snacks from the brand that will provide active individuals with a way to stay fueled when partaking in their favorite activities. The bars are crafted with a nutritious blend of whole foods including oats, crispy brown rice, fruit and nut butters. The bars maintain a soy-free, gluten-free and GMO-free recipe.
RecipesKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Cashew Chicken Pasta Salad

This refreshing chicken salad is a wonderful idea for dinner. Quick and easy to make, this basic salad can be make with any kind of pasta too. 1) Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain and set aside. 2) In a large bowl, add the cooked rotini pasta...
Recipesfreelibrary.org

Edible Alphabet Recipe of the Week: Hummus and Flatbread

Edible Alphabet is a free English Language Learning (ELL) program offered by the Free Library's Culinary Literacy Center. Our mission is to teach English language and literacy skills through hands-on cooking projects. For the time being, all Edible Alphabet classes are being run virtually in the interest of public health and safety. During weeks when virtual classes are on break, we will be sharing weekly recipes from our class curriculum and participants.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Some People Prefer Flagels To Bagels

The traditional way to make a bagel is by kneading and shaping bagel dough into that telltale bagel shape, letting it rise, boiling it, and then finishing the cooking in a hot oven. Since the mid-1990s, a flattened bagel variation known as a "flagel" (a portmanteau of "flat" and "bagel" and pronounced as such) has been available at certain bagel stores. According to the Village Voice, the flagel was "invented" at Tasty Bagels, a bagel shop in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. That origin story has been disputed, however, by the New York Daily News, which points out that "flagel" is the subject of a trademark registration with a first use dated back to 1999. Food historian Francine Segan further disputes all modern flagel origin stories, claiming flatbreads date back to ancient times.
My Baking Addiction

Homemade Ranch Dip

If you love snacking on veggies and dip, this Homemade Ranch Dip recipe is for you! It’s easy to make and goes great with everything from fresh veggies and chips to wings. During the summer months, I love have a bunch of pre-cut veggies on hand for snacking. That way when Elle says she’s hungry for a snack, she can pull the veggies out of the fridge and help herself to fresh carrots, celery, broccoli, bell peppers and cucumbers.
Recipeskenosha.com

Foodie Favorite: Bagels

Amateur baker and lover of all things food, Carlson enjoys finding new recipes and learning techniques to perfect his love and appreciation for whole foods. 1 1/3 cups (303g) of lukewarm water (between 98 and 105 degrees) Water Bath. 2 quarts (1814g) of water. 2 tablespoons (28g) of brown sugar.
RecipesPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Sweet corn hummus is what you SHOULD have served this weekend

Every year on the program we go over all of the traditional Fourth of July barbecue recipes. People call in with their suggestions of the best burgers, the best potato salad, blah blah blah. But I am so excited to introduce a new one. I found out about it too late but it will definitely be on my July 4 menu for next year.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chocolate Hummus Recipe

Looking for a quick and sweet dip? Then, this 10-minute chocolate hummus made with garbanzo beans, peanut butter, and cocoa powder is perfect for you. In a food processor add the garbanzo beans, peanut butter, cocoa powder, maple syrup, and vanilla. Pulse on High until smooth and creamy. Put into...
Recipeseatingbirdfood.com

Everything Bagel Dip

This three ingredient everything bagel dip is the perfect appetizer to serve with fresh veggies, chips or crackers. It’s gluten-free, low carb and vegan, but can easily be made with dairy products if desired. I feel like every couple of months, a new Trader Joe’s product goes viral. If you...
PharmaceuticalsTrendHunter.com

Clean Flavorful CBD Gummies

TribeREVIVE, the wellness lineup from TribeTokes, offers an on-the-go alternative to healing tinctures in the form of CBD Gummy Bears. The gummy products distinguish themselves in the CBD market by avoiding carcinogenic food coloring, CBD isolate, and high fructose corn syrup. Despite its clean ingredients, the CBD Gummy Bears have a strong flavor derived from organic cane sugar and juice extracts. Some of these extracts include carrot juice, turmeric, and red beet.
Food & Drinkswholefoodsmagazine.com

Seasonal Kombucha Flavor

Wild Tonic has announced a seasonal flavor: Rosemary Lemon Jun Kombucha. Wild Tonic is crafted primarily with honey as opposed to cane sugar, avoiding a ‘vinegar’ taste, according to the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy