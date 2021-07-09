Pets of the Week: You won’t find them in the club - Shyann, Sasha are homebodies in need of a home
Did you spend the Fourth of July weekend partying like it was 2019 - as in, pre-COVID restrictions? Are you still recovering from said partying, and thinking that hanging out at home with a few close friends isn’t so bad after all? While we featured a couple of party animals here last week, Sasha and Shyann are more into low-key gatherings than hitting the clubs.www.burlingtoncountytimes.com
