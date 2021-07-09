Cancel
Woman in China runs 49 red lights in ex’s car in attempt to rack up fines

By Maroosha Muzaffar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago



A woman in Zhejiang Province in eastern China was arrested by police after she ran 49 red lights in her ex-boyfriend’s car, local media reported.

Police said the woman broke traffic rules 50 times in two days. This included running a red light 49 times and once for speeding.

Authorities have detained the woman, the state-run Global Times newspaper reported.

The woman, identified as Lou, asked her friend, a man called Chen, to rent the Audi from its owner, Qian. Reports didn’t reveal the full names of the people involved in the case.

Mr Chen, after renting the car, handed it to another man, named Zhu.

Mr Zhu and Ms Lou together then ran the 49 red lights before they were stopped by local police, after which they were both detained.

Local reports suggested Ms Lou and Mr Qian, the original owner of the car, had earlier dated. Mr Qian had reportedly broken up with her for another woman.

The police – who interrogated all the parties involved in the case – said Mr Zhu admitted that he had asked his friend Mr Chen to rent the car from Mr Qian, the owner.

The revenge plot was allegedly hatched by Ms Lou, who was furious with Mr Qian after their breakup.

Mr Zhu also admitted – in yet another twist – that Ms Lou promised to date him if he went along with her plan of getting the car from Mr Qian and then racking up fines for her ex-boyfriend.

