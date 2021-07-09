The Mozeliak Years: Trades

Here are some of the highlights of our weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans. Q: For as smart as John Mozeliak thinks he is, it sure doesn't take a smart baseball man to understand how important depth is. If you look at how his philosophy has changed over the years, I don't think he values his bench, last starting spots in the rotation and the bottom of the bullpen as much as he used to. I don't see the same guy who would deal a super prized prospect like Colby Rasmus for depth pieces that win you championships?