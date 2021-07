As we have been covering, the NFL offseason is prime time for lists and rankings. Today, Myles Garrett finally got his recognition as the top edge rusher in the NFL. Garrett, as the #1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL draft, was expected to reach this level but to do so after only four seasons is impressive. Just reaching his prime, the 25-year-old out of Texas A&M had 12 sacks in just 14 games in 2020 running his career total to 42.5.